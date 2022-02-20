ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measuring millimetres on a gold Napoleonic dress coat

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA professional hand embroiderer has been commissioned to design gold embroidery for a...

www.bbc.com

Vogue Magazine

18 Picture-Perfect Bridesmaid Dresses to Fall in Love With

When it comes to picking out the best bridesmaid dresses, it can be easy to fall prey to trite, cookie-cutter designs. Over the years, we’ve been subconsciously trained to think that the bride’s gown is really all that matters. But that’s certainly not the case, especially if you’re planning to capture spectacular pictures of everyone together. Both the bride and bridesmaid’s looks should work hand in hand to complement each other.
APPAREL
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Musier Paris Plays With Style Codes in Its Spring 2022 Collection

Musier Paris‘ Spring 2022 collection plays with stylistic gender codes, while paying homage to its founder Anne Laure Mais. Knitted sailor stripes emblematic of the range are splashed across bodysuits, mid-length dresses and cardigans donning golden buttons. A variety of silhouettes comprise the capsule, including micro-mini skirts, oversized bomber jackets and black crepe tops boasting cutouts at the hip. Elevating the timeless line are sheer fishnet tops, which can be paired with pleated shorts or men’s trousers. The collection is rounded out with a pair of preppy and minimalistic sand dune loafers, alongside a pair of Mary Janes, an oversized double-breasted jacket and a trench coat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

35 Black-Owned Handbag Brands Your Accessories Collection Def Needs

You can never have too many cute purses in your wardrobe, am I right? They're the ideal accessory to add some ~spice~ and ~flair~ to your outfit—no matter what you're wearing. And obvi, totes, clutches, and crossbody bags have plenty of uses beyond serving as stunning eye candy! They also come in hella clutch (heh, see what I did there) if you're someone who can't leave their house without half of their belongings in-tow (hi, hello, it me). Sometimes it can actually be pretty dang tough finding a bag style that checks all your boxes, though. Have no fear, bb. You'll find your next fave purse in one of these fab 35 Black-owned handbag brands.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Napoleonic#Design#Needlework#Italian
munaluchi

Wedding Sneakers for the Modern Bride

A collection of modern wedding sneakers highlighting Black owned businesses, brands, and African designers. For better or worse, most brides choose to wear heels on their wedding day. The stylish shoe gives extra height for long gowns and elevates any look. But what about comfort? After saying I-do, many brides end up switching into more relaxed footwear, like sneakers, for their reception. So why not make sneakers the focal point?
APPAREL
E! News

11 Gorgeous Wedding Dresses for All Kinds of Brides

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Shopping...
APPAREL
Telegraph

The best wedding dress styles to inspire brides in 2022

In the bridal world, trends tend to be few and far between, with traditional styles being the overarching theme. But with Covid restrictions and delays an increasingly distant memory, the bride-to-be can finally focus on the most important thing: the gown. Alongside this, there has been a rise in conscious...
APPAREL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

7 Handbag Trends That Are Taking Over 2022

New year, new bag. Shopping for an accessory that you’ll likely wear every day can be an intimidating, but also a very rewarding, task. A good pick should go from day to night to travel to work and everywhere else, and for 2022, all handbag trends are pointing towards being bold, bright, and making a statement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Life and Style Weekly

Stylish Duo! Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Rocks Ripped Jeans During Trip to Salon

Girls’ day out! Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt rocked a casual chic style as she and her famous mom took a trip to a salon together. The Salt actress, 46, and the trendy teen, 17, were seen leaving the Foxtail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, February 5, in photographs obtained by HollywoodLife. While mama Angie wore a long, classy tan wrap-tie coat with brown sandals, Zahara sported dark blue ripped jeans, white sneakers and a sky-blue tank top, along with a white cardigan. Both ladies wore black masks as they strolled outside and held various shopping bags.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Millennials Are Obsessed with This Wedding Dress Trend

When it comes to weddings trends, we’ve seen them all—the rise (and fall) of punny hashtags (#TurnDownforWatts, #HappilyEverAlvarez), pistachio wedding dresses, and when the pandemic struck, microweddings were all the rage. More recently, it seems like there's an uptick of millennials incorporating a little magic from the cosmos in their garb. That’s right, the generation that is utterly obsessed with all things astrology—zodiac signs, horoscopes, Mercury retrograde—is taking their love for the sky above a step further by waving goodbye to conventional wedding dresses and opting for a little bit of sparkle and shine. Introducing: cosmic wedding dresses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Upgrades Neon Green Bodycon Dress With Leather Blazer & Chunky Platform Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles brightened up her Instagram feed with a new post on Thursday. The Olympic champion wore a fun and bright ensemble that was fitting for her time in Miami. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) The Athletha Ambassador was all smiles as she posed in a neon green bodycon dress. The form-fitting number included a round neckline and ruched drawstrings at the sides to adjust the length. She paired the ribbed dress with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Saweetie Pops in Purple Metallic Boots and Little Black Dress for MAC’s ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie made a case for metallic in MAC’s latest campaign. The rapper made a footwear statement in an all-black outfit matched with a pair of bold boots. The star posed for the campaign photos in an edgy black dress. The satin silhouette featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She paired the dress with a long draping jacket. The collared trench flowed down to her ankles and featured long sleeves with silver buckle details at her wrists. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman. The “Guilty Party” star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2022

With a return to the runway at his favored venue, the Salle Pleyel, Alexis Mabille toned down the color palette and relaxed the silhouettes in places with his playful spring collection, entitled “Desire.”. In tones of blush, black and white, he toyed with proportions at length. The first look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

The Best Pastel Nail Polish Colors That Aren't Just Great for Spring

Can we collectively agree that pastels are not only color for the springtime? Yes, pastels at the start of the warmer months always feels like the obvious choice, but we don't need to wait for Easter or April's showers to embrace lighter, brighter hues. Wearing a pastel manicure throughout the...
SKIN CARE
BBC

The 102-year-old matriarch who made women feel beautiful

Ethel Kerr can be seen as one of the earliest black British style influencers of her time. Through the 1970’s to 1990’s – Ethel Kerr ran progressive and fierce fashion shows and beauty competitions in London and across Europe – around a time where not many events like this existed for black women and other women of colour.
SOCIETY
BBC

Dangerous dog on Bodmin moor found

A dangerous dog reported missing by police has been found by its owner. Devon and Cornwall Police had carried out searches on Bodmin Moor after receiving reports the dog broke free from its lead at 18:45 GMT on Saturday. The seven-year-old German shepherd mixed breed dog was "highly likely to...
ANIMALS
Footwear News

Lizzo Sharpens Up for Dinner in High-Waisted Jeans, Chanel Pearls and White Reptilian Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo showed a more conservative take on her bold style while arriving to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The “Rumors” singer stepped out for dinner in a black long-sleeved top, which featured green and white graphic accents on its sleeves. The style was paired with dark blue high-waisted jeans that featured white stitching, adding a refined yet casual element to her look. Lizzo elevated the duo with a string of Chanel pearls, as well as a black quilted Chanel...
LOS ANGELES, CA

