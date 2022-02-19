ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 22 Iowa women hold off No. 5 Indiana

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyxJn_0eJgg3jK00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 22 points, Caitlin Clark added 16 of her 18 points in the second half and No. 5 Indiana’s fourth quarter rally fell short in a 96-91 loss to No. 22 Iowa on Saturday.

Indiana (19-5, 11-3 Big Ten) scored a program-record 42 points in the fourth quarter to close a 22-point deficit, but missed its last three shots. Iowa (17-7, 11-4) had 25 points in the quarter and made nine of 14 free throws to close the game.

The teams combined to miss 11 of their first 12 shots. Iowa then made nine of its next 11, jumping out to a 23-8 lead. Iowa never trailed and led by as much as 24. The Hawkeyes were up 22 heading into the final quarter before Indiana rallied.

Aleksa Gulbe scored 22 points to lead Indiana. Grace Berger scored 21 and Ali Patberg scored 18.

No. 7 BAYLOR 78, TCU 59

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had 14 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out and the Baylor women beat TCU for a second win in four days over the Horned Frogs.

Sarah Andrews added 12 points for the Bears (21-5, 11-3 Big 12), who have 33 consecutive victories against the Horned Frogs going back to 1990.

Okako Adika had 23 points and nine rebounds and Lauren Heard scored 12 points for TCU (6-17, 2-12), which hasn’t beaten Baylor since Feb. 28, 1990 and is 0-21 in the series since joining the Big 12.

No. 20 BYU 63, GONZAGA 39

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and BYU dominated the middle two quarters to romp to a win over Gonzaga.

Paisley Harding added 16 points for the Cougars (23-2, 13-1 West Coast Conference), who won their 30th straight at home and swept the Bulldogs this season. Lauren Gustin grabbed 13 rebounds and Harding had seven assists as BYU had helpers on 20 of 23 baskets.

The game drew a crowd of 6,289, the largest home crowd ever for a women’s game at the BYU Marriott Center.

Gonzaga (21-6, 12-2) finished the game shooting 25.5%, going 3 of 16 behind the arc and committing 15 turnovers.

No. 25 FLORIDA GULF COAST 63, NORTH FLORIDA 52

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tishara Morehouse scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Florida Gulf Coast to a win over North Florida.

Kendall Spray added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Kaela Webb had 11 for the Eagles (24-2, 13-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

FGCU and Liberty are tied at the top of the A-Sun East Division standings heading into a Thursday showdown at Liberty. The Eagles won the first meeting with the Flames (24-2 overall) 73-69.

Emma Broermann scored 14 to lead the Osprey (11-15, 4-10), who have lost 10 straight in the series. Rhetta Moore had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To The Juwan Howard Postgame Incident

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is undoubtedly headed for suspension after taking a swipe at an opposing Wisconsin coach following Sunday’s 77-63 loss. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale watched it all unfold from home and was disgusted with what he saw. “A pathetic scene after MICHIGAN gets beat by WISCONSIN,”...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reveals why he threw punch

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard revealed why he threw a punch at the end of the Wolverines’ loss to a ranked Wisconsin team. Howard was upset with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard for calling a timeout with just 15 seconds remaining on the clock while up double digits. Clearly, the Michigan coach wanted the game to end, rather than soaking in defeat.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning Is Rumored To Have 2 Frontrunners

Arch Manning, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana, likely isn’t close to making a decision on where he’ll be playing college football. However, many believe that there could be two favorites in his recruitment. Two schools – Alabama and Texas – have been getting the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Utah State
247Sports

Wisconsin basketball: Greg Gard explains calling timeout which led to brawl against Michigan

Sunday's college basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan Wolverines turned ugly after the final buzzer sounded. Following Wisconsin's 77-63 win, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard got into an altercation with Badgers head coach Greg Gard. After some tense words were exchanged and other players and coaches started to surround the two coaches, Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, which provoked a brawl between the two teams.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Coast Conference#Womens#Ap#Hawkeyes#Baylor#Tcu#Byu#Gonzaga#The Byu Marriott Cent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school state wrestling championship highlights and results (2-19-22)

Siouxland Championship Match Results Class 1A106 – Caleb Coffin (Don Bosco) defeats Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield) 3-1.170 – Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) defeats Blake McCalister (South Central Calhoun) 2-1.182 – Tate Entriken (Hudson) defeats Jackson DeWald (Westwood) 3-2. Class 2A170 – Kaden Stutzman (Atlantic) defeats Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) 2-1.285 – Easton Fleshman (West Lyon) defeats […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
FOX59

High School Basketball: Girls Semi-States

INDIANAPOLIS – Trips to the state finals next weekend were on the line on Semi-State Saturday. Seven schools from central Indiana hoped to punch their tickets to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Dave Griffiths has a complete recap on the “FOX59 News at 10:00 p.m.” Class 4A Noblesville 62 Crown Point 41Franklin 49 Mooresville 46 Class 3A Silver […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNDU

GIRLS HOOPS: Fairfield falls, Washington headed back to state

LaPorte, Ind. (WNDU) - Entering the weekend, two Michiana-area teams remained in play for a trip to the state title. After Saturday’s smoke cleared, there was only one. Fairfield lost to Frankton in the semi-state matchup in heartbreaking fashion, giving up the game-winning basket in the final minute before finding themselves unable to respond in the waning seconds. The final score was 35-34.
LA PORTE, IN
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
772
Followers
2K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy