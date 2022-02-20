ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

NCWV takes on the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics WV

By Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZvzl_0eJgfFH000

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. – Brave folks took a cold dip into Cheat Lake on Saturday afternoon for a good cause.

The Special Olympics West Virginia held their annual Polar Plunge with an estimation of over 100 people participating in this year’s chilly dip.

Teams were dressed in costume for the event–anything from Star Wars, to Marvel characters and matching t-shirts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geLG0_0eJgfFH000
A character from Star Wars runs out of the Cheat Lake Marina after participating in the 2022 Special Olympics West Virginia’s Polar Plunge. (WBOY Image)

Some members of WVU collegiate athletics were also on-hand to watch, but did not participate.

Bruceton-Brandonville VFD holds alternative fuel vehicle extrication class

The event, dubbed “Freezin’ for a Reason”, is one of the biggest fundraising events for Special Olympics West Virginia.

“It’s fantastic actually. You never know what to expect, but the support that we’ve had this year has been fantastic. All the sponsors, all the corporate sponsors that we had, all the individual sponsors, $5, $10, $20, $1,000. It’s all fantastic,” said Aaron Gizzi, Treasurer of Special Olympics West Virginia.

After the plunge, participants were able to warm-up and eat lunch at the Dockside Grille.

Special Olympics West Virginia usually holds Polar Plunges in the winter months every year, and is holding five polar plunges around the state in 2022.

The next and final one being in Ripley on Feb. 26. For more information on that plunge, you can visit their website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Strong wind gusts for the mountains of north central WV Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Things are looking quite windy across north central West Virginia. WIND ADVISORY A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of the higher elevations from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday. Randolph, Pendleton, Grant, northwestern Pocahontas, and southeastern Webster counties in north central West Virginia, as well as the Eastern Panhandle, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WSET

Dozens take Polar Plunge in Lynchburg

Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Brave souls were jumping into the James River Saturday morning on Percival's Island. It was for the 2nd Annual Lynchburg Polar Plunge. The water temperature at Plunge time was a cool and crisp 40 degrees!. You may be wondering why people would do this --...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Ncwv#The Polar Plunge#Wboy Image#Wvu#Bruceton Brandonville Vfd#Polar Plunges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy