NCWV takes on the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics WV

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. – Brave folks took a cold dip into Cheat Lake on Saturday afternoon for a good cause.

The Special Olympics West Virginia held their annual Polar Plunge with an estimation of over 100 people participating in this year’s chilly dip.

Teams were dressed in costume for the event–anything from Star Wars, to Marvel characters and matching t-shirts.

A character from Star Wars runs out of the Cheat Lake Marina after participating in the 2022 Special Olympics West Virginia’s Polar Plunge. (WBOY Image)

Some members of WVU collegiate athletics were also on-hand to watch, but did not participate.

The event, dubbed “Freezin’ for a Reason”, is one of the biggest fundraising events for Special Olympics West Virginia.

“It’s fantastic actually. You never know what to expect, but the support that we’ve had this year has been fantastic. All the sponsors, all the corporate sponsors that we had, all the individual sponsors, $5, $10, $20, $1,000. It’s all fantastic,” said Aaron Gizzi, Treasurer of Special Olympics West Virginia.

After the plunge, participants were able to warm-up and eat lunch at the Dockside Grille.

Special Olympics West Virginia usually holds Polar Plunges in the winter months every year, and is holding five polar plunges around the state in 2022.

The next and final one being in Ripley on Feb. 26. For more information on that plunge, you can visit their website here .

