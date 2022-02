Head coaches should just coach their team and not worry about what is going on over on the opposing sideline or bench. That’s age-old advice that University of Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard should have heeded Sunday night as No. 15 Wisconsin defeated the visiting Wolverines, 77-63. Instead, Michigan officials should fire him after his involvement in a verbal altercation that turned physical with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and one of his assistants and led to a brief brawl at midcourt during the postgame handshake line.

