It’s been almost three years since rumors of New York City-based Levain Bakery’s Boston expansion started swirling. Now, the popular chain — known especially for its rather hefty cookies — is finally opening here. It’ll debut at 180 Newbury St. in Boston’s Back Bay on February 19, 2022, Levain’s 10th location. (Most are in New York, but there are also two in the D.C. area. The company also ships nationwide and distributes mini versions of the cookies to the freezer section of many Whole Foods locations.)

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO