Hall’s Availability for Wake Game is Up in the Air

The first weekend of college baseball action for the 2022 season has come and gone, and many SEC teams started the year off strong. All 14 conference teams were able to pick up at least one win, with seven going undefeated over the weekend. Three ranked SEC teams-- No. 9 Florida, No. 4 Mississippi State and No. 3 Vanderbilt-- finished the weekend 1-2 after facing off against other ranked opponents. No. 8 LSU had the most impressive offensive performance of the weekend as the Tigers scored an impressive 51 runs across three games against Maine. One of the biggest surprises of the weekend was Auburn, which finished 2-1 in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown and knocked off a highly-ranked Texas Tech team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO