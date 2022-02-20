ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Hall’s Availability for Wake Game is Up in the Air

Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said P.J. Hall did injure the same foot he has had issues with all year long in the Tigers’ 70-61 loss at Louisville. The Tigers’ leading scorer came down on his left foot awkwardly in the early stages of the game and did...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Arkansas Mobile Wagering May Be Live by SEC Basketball Tournament

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. This year’s SEC tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The SEC’s Arkansas Razorbacks, ranked No. 23 nationally, can be expected to attract heavy betting interest in the Natural State.
ARKANSAS STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Hopkins Hears the Syracuse Question Once More

University of Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins regularly holds a virtual Monday media session that often involves only Seattle-Tacoma journalists, but every once in a while someone else joins in. Such was the case on Monday when a Syracuse University student reporter took part and quizzed Hopkins about the long-term...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
Clemson, SC
Basketball
County
Wake County, NC
Clemson, SC
College Basketball
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

NCAA Men’s College Basketball Bets: Villanova-UConn, Michigan State-Iowa

Selection Sunday is less than three weeks away. The games always matter, but they especially do now as the regular season is waning and March is fast approaching. Tuesday night’s hoops slate has a few top-25 teams in action, each jockeying for position in their conference. Michigan State tries...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Brownell
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

2022 Spring Position Preview: Running Back

We are just a few short weeks away from Florida State’s spring practices. In this spring position preview we look at the running back position - a position vital to Mike Norvell and his offense. Florida State was once again a better running offense than passing in 2021. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Game#Tigers#Acc
Raleigh News & Observer

The Grove Report Mailbag: Swayze Field, Kermit Davis and QB Competition

Welcome to The Grove Report Mailbag where you have the opportunity to ask questions on social media related to Ole Miss. If you want to participate in future installments of the mailbag and have the chance to have your questions featured, follow @SIRebels and @JMakeGillespie on Twitter. Let's dive in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Huskies Offer Towering African New to American Football

Collins Acheampong has played exactly nine games of organized football at any level. However, the lack of gridiron experience for this 6-foot-8, 230-pound athlete from Fairmont Preparatory Academy in Anaheim, California, has not scared off any college recruiters. Certainly not those from the University of Washington. It has only made...
ANAHEIM, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Opening Weekend Scores for Each SEC Baseball Team

The first weekend of college baseball action for the 2022 season has come and gone, and many SEC teams started the year off strong. All 14 conference teams were able to pick up at least one win, with seven going undefeated over the weekend. Three ranked SEC teams-- No. 9 Florida, No. 4 Mississippi State and No. 3 Vanderbilt-- finished the weekend 1-2 after facing off against other ranked opponents. No. 8 LSU had the most impressive offensive performance of the weekend as the Tigers scored an impressive 51 runs across three games against Maine. One of the biggest surprises of the weekend was Auburn, which finished 2-1 in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown and knocked off a highly-ranked Texas Tech team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Bracket Watch: Arkansas Makes Its Move; Michigan Enters Pivotal Stretch

With less than a week until conference tournaments get underway and a new understanding of how the men’s NCAA tournament selection committee is thinking after Saturday’s top 16 release, it’s officially crunch time in bracket world. So what’s new after a big weekend that saw upsets, tight finishes and plenty of needle-moving wins? Sports Illustrated updates its projected field of 68 as we get closer to Selection Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Raleigh News & Observer

Mississippi State Announces 2023 Matchup vs. Western Michigan

Mississippi State football's next big event is the spring game with the season still several months away, but it's never too early to start looking ahead. The Bulldogs announced an out-of-conference opponent for the 2023 schedule on Tuesday afternoon -- the Western Michigan Broncos will travel to Davis Wade Stadium on Oct. 7 of next year's season. The meeting will be the first between these two teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Under Armour Miami Camp MVP Fowles Eying Ole Miss Visit

MIAMI -- Lane Kiffin has frequented Florida as a top recruiting pipeline wherever he has coached and Ole Miss has been no different early in his tenure. The next target the Rebel head football coach could be zeroing in on from the region just happened to turn plenty of heads Sunday at the Under Armour Next All-America Game camp in south Florida. Already armed with an Ole Miss offer among several others, William Fowles walked away with wide receiver MVP honors from the event staff.
MIAMI, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 14: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

The Power 25, presented by Discount Tire, is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated. Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy