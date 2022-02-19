ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn offers No. 1 offensive tackle in the country

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
With the Auburn coaching staff needing to bolster the offensive line, Bryan Harsin has extended an offer to the nation’s top offensive tackle. Most of the major recruiting services have Kadyn Proctor of Iowa rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle. His composite ranking puts him in the top five of the entire 2023 class.

Proctor’s offer list is a who’s who of college football. The Alabama Crimson Tide, Iowa Hawkeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, and Penn State Nittany Lions are among his top offers. He currently holds 35 offers from across the country.

Prototypical height, length and size. Lines up at left tackle and currently projects as a future college blind side protector. Good natural athlete. Shows explosiveness off the ball, twitch and quickness for a big man. Gets out of his stance quickly in pass protection. Has strength and a powerful punch. Can run and get out in front of plays to make blocks in space. Shows few glaring weaknesses, but can still tweak technique and steaily improve on testing numbers. Is a high-end prospect who can play for any school in the country and has the upside and work ethic to play beyond that. – Proctor’s profile from 247Sports

The Tigers will need to seriously upgrade the trenches beyond the 2022 college football season. Last year Austin Troxell allowed 14 quarterback pressures in 381 pass sets. Which equals just 3.6% of pass attempts. The 2022 season will likely end Troxell’s career on the Plains. He joined the 2017 recruiting class.

It could be a long shot but going after players the caliber of Proctor is what this offense and recruiting class need.

Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 9 1 1

Rivals 5 12 1 1

ESPN 5 6 1 1

On3 Recruiting 4 34 1 3

247 Composite 5 5 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Des Moines, Iowa

Projected Position Offensive Tackle

Height 6-7

Weight 330

Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 18, 2022
  • No visit scheduled

Offers

  • Auburn
  • Alabama
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • Penn State

Crystal Ball

No predictions at the time of publication

Film

