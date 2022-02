ABC’s hit reality TV shows "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are popular nationwide, but the show has more relevance for Morgantown than you might think. Since The Bachelor’s beginning in 2002 and The Bachelorette’s beginning in 2003 there have only been a handful of contestants from West Virginia. Most of those cast from West Virginia have been on the show in recent years. Many have garnered significant online followings from their appearances on the show.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO