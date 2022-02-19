Video captures helicopter crashing into ocean near Miami Beach

KYIV/DONETSK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and Moscow said separatists in the east had asked for help to repel "aggression" as the United States stepped up efforts to deter an all-out invasion by imposing fresh sanctions. Shelling has intensified in the east, where...
NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts. A...
ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb 23 (Reuters) - A jury began deliberating on Wednesday on whether three former Minneapolis police officers deprived George Floyd of his constitutional rights by failing to come to the aid of the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath a colleague's knee. Tou Thao, 36; J. Alexander Kueng,...
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is scrapping its controversial China Initiative in favor of a broader program to confront diverse national security threats from foreign countries, a pivot the agency said was also needed in the wake of an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes and rhetoric. The China Initiative was...
Following weeks of tension along the border between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetorical animus toward Ukrainian sovereignty has finally boiled over. The waiting game seems to be ending, that smoke is looking more and more like fire, and Russian troops are rolling into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. The West can’t say we weren’t warned.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The man who held a customer hostage at gunpoint at an Amsterdam Apple store has died of the injuries he sustained during his arrest, public prosecutors said on Wednesday. Police stopped the man, identified as a 27-year-old from Amsterdam, by running into him forcefully with...
Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was moving ahead with sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after blocking such measures last year using a national security waiver. "Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord...
Democrats are slamming Republican Senator Rick Scott in response to his newly unveiled GOP agenda heading into the midterms, warning if Republicans retake control of the Senate, it will lead to tax increases on millions of Americans. On Tuesday, Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is...
