East Carolina had been playing its best basketball away from home over the past couple of weeks by earning back-to-back American Athletic Conference road wins. The Pirates were in position on Sunday to make it three straight, while also putting an end to an unfavorable streak, until the magic ran out. Central Florida guard Darin Green Jr. made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to hand ECU a 69-66 loss in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO