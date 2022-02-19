ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Charley Taylor dies at 80

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor has died at the age of 80. The Washington Commanders announced Taylor's death on Saturday. Taylor spent his entire 14-year career playing running back and wide receiver for Washington.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments

william boyle
2d ago

I was standing on the sidewalk out side the ticket office when the players got on a bus for training camp . One of those players was a rookie name Charlie Taylor.

Reply(2)
33
Ted T
2d ago

They didn't even say the team he played with. The mental gymnastics they have to pull to not say a name they think is offensive. He played for the Washington Redskins not Washington.

Reply
10
Maureen Kerr
2d ago

The important thing is did he serve the Lord on this earth? What was his relationship with God, his family and other people? That is the only stat that matters in eternity. That is between him and the great I AM. Can I get an Amen?

Reply(16)
16
