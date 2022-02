The Oakland A’s are another step closer to a new ballpark in their namesake city thanks to councilmembers who voted to certify the final environmental report for the park. The City Council voted 6-2 at its Feb. 17 meeting to pave the way for a binding financial agreement between the city and the A’s. That may happen this summer. Council members Noel Gallo and Carroll Fife opposed the certification. The project is located in Fife’s District 3.

