OU Delta Gamma chapter on ‘poor standing’ following Dec. 3 investigation, university still reviewing report. OU’s Delta Gamma chapter is on “poor standing” following an investigation that began Dec. 3 and led to a vote to keep the chapter open, according to statements by a university spokesperson and Delta Gamma. Mallory Borino, the director of marketing and communications for the Delta Gamma Fraternity, wrote in an email to The Daily that the chapter will be on “compliance status” but still open and active after the conclusion of its 60-day chapter closure and review process. The status bars the chapter from voting on “fraternity business” at Delta Gamma’s upcoming convention and receiving awards, according to Borino.

NORMAN, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO