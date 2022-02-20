Watch Penn State football players take part in Thon Athlete Hour
Penn State University is celebrating 50 years of the annual Thon event this year. This event consist of a 46-hour long marathon filled with dancing and fun which is...www.pennlive.com
Penn State University is celebrating 50 years of the annual Thon event this year. This event consist of a 46-hour long marathon filled with dancing and fun which is...www.pennlive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0