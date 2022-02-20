Watch Penn State football players take part in Thon Athlete Hour

Shippensburg junior Dominic Frontino adjusted as he navigated a sectional final against Cumberland Valley’s Gabe Belga on Saturday, and then he waited as long as it took to capitalize on a rare scoring opportunity. Frontino and Belga know each other quite well, and they bring different styles and preferences to the table, knowing that very little is ever going to come easy.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO