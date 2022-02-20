ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iwo Jima survivors of New York’s Capital Region

By Richard Roman
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On February 19, 1945, marks the United States Marne Crops commemorative 75th anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima. Each year, surviving WWII veterans of New York’s Capital Region gathered to honor their fallen comrades, but not this year due to dwindling numbers and declining health. Surviving service members of the Capital region are remembered for their sacrifices made.

Iwo Jima was Sal Famularo’s third landing, he was among the first waves to invade Saipan, the Tinian. About a week into the battle, Famularo was seriously injured in an intense area of battle called the ‘Meat Grinder.’ An American tank arrived and pulled Sal inside through an escape hatch beneath the tank, as Japanese soldiers advanced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4az8UO_0eJgbion00
Sal Famularo, 96, of Glenville, N.Y., photos provided courtesy of Mark Yingling
Corporal Ambrose ‘Cowboy’ Anderson, is one of the first African-Americans to serve in the Marine Corps at Montford Point, and the one of only 900 who fought in the battle of Iwo Jima.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSmnh_0eJgbion00
Ambrose ‘Cowboy’ Anderson, 96, Gloversville, N.Y., photos provided courtesy of Mark Yingling

Nils Mockler served with the 4th Division’s tank battalion and was a combat intelligence scout. Mockler’s duties were to track down tanks to assess their status as well as needs for additional personnel, water, or ammunition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtZyO_0eJgbion00
Nils Mockler, 95, of Westchester, previously of Altamont, N.Y., photos provided courtesy of Mark Yingling
The iconic battle began when three Marine divisions advanced on an eight-square-mile island. Soldiers were quickly met by a heavy barrage of fire from Japanese forces that had emerged from underground tunnels. Maries raised the American flag atop Mount Suribachi on the fourth day, although the battle did not end until March 26, 1945 , with heavy losses on both sides.

