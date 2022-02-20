No. 22 Iowa knocks off No. 5 Indiana behind Caitlin Clark's double-double

Caitlin Clark scored 18 points and dished 12 assists for Iowa on Saturday. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Caitlin Clark may be the nation's leading scorer, but she didn't need to lead in the points column to carry her team to a huge road victory Saturday.

Clark scored 18 points and dished 12 assists to power No. 22 Iowa to a 96-91 win over No. 5 Indiana. It was her ninth points-assists double-double on the season, tying her for the most in Big Ten history over the last 20 years according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Hawkeyes jumped out to a commanding early lead despite being in enemy territory. They led 25-11 after the first quarter, and after a more evenly fought second period, carried a 46-29 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

The story was about the same in the third, as the Hawkeyes won the quarter by five and thus held a 22-point lead going into the final 10 minutes. From that moment, however, the game was flipped on its head.

There was no singular run that got the Hoosiers back in the game, but rather a consistent effort to stymie the Hawkeyes' offense and grind out baskets in the paint. The Hoosiers cut the deficit to single digits with a minute left thanks to a fast-break bucket from Grace Berger, and after some Iowa free throws cut it back down to nine again on a three from Aleksa Gulbe.

Clark hit a free throw to make it a 10-point game with 24 seconds left, seemingly putting it on ice. Indiana wasn't going to go down easily, however; Berger cashed in a triple just three seconds later, and after a turnover by Clark, Gulbe was fouled behind the arc and hit all three free throws. Suddenly, it was a four-point game.

Iowa kept its cool, however, and Gabbie Marshall hit a free throw to go up by five. Indiana couldn't get a three to fall the next time down, and the clock quickly ran out as the Hoosiers' rally came up just barely short.

Clark's 12 assists led all players. Monika Czinano scored 22 and corralled six rebounds to pilot the Hawkeyes and McKenna Warnock logged 21 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Gulbe had 22 points, four rebounds and three blocks and Berger added 21 points, six rebounds and five steals.