ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

No. 22 Iowa knocks off No. 5 Indiana behind Caitlin Clark's double-double

By Jordan Wolf
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T40gi_0eJgbZp800
Caitlin Clark scored 18 points and dished 12 assists for Iowa on Saturday. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Caitlin Clark may be the nation's leading scorer, but she didn't need to lead in the points column to carry her team to a huge road victory Saturday.

Clark scored 18 points and dished 12 assists to power No. 22 Iowa to a 96-91 win over No. 5 Indiana. It was her ninth points-assists double-double on the season, tying her for the most in Big Ten history over the last 20 years according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Hawkeyes jumped out to a commanding early lead despite being in enemy territory. They led 25-11 after the first quarter, and after a more evenly fought second period, carried a 46-29 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

The story was about the same in the third, as the Hawkeyes won the quarter by five and thus held a 22-point lead going into the final 10 minutes. From that moment, however, the game was flipped on its head.

There was no singular run that got the Hoosiers back in the game, but rather a consistent effort to stymie the Hawkeyes' offense and grind out baskets in the paint. The Hoosiers cut the deficit to single digits with a minute left thanks to a fast-break bucket from Grace Berger, and after some Iowa free throws cut it back down to nine again on a three from Aleksa Gulbe.

Clark hit a free throw to make it a 10-point game with 24 seconds left, seemingly putting it on ice. Indiana wasn't going to go down easily, however; Berger cashed in a triple just three seconds later, and after a turnover by Clark, Gulbe was fouled behind the arc and hit all three free throws. Suddenly, it was a four-point game.

Iowa kept its cool, however, and Gabbie Marshall hit a free throw to go up by five. Indiana couldn't get a three to fall the next time down, and the clock quickly ran out as the Hoosiers' rally came up just barely short.

Clark's 12 assists led all players. Monika Czinano scored 22 and corralled six rebounds to pilot the Hawkeyes and McKenna Warnock logged 21 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Gulbe had 22 points, four rebounds and three blocks and Berger added 21 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's steakhouse in Columbus to be rebranded, stripped of all reference to the coach

Urban Meyer's time with the Jaguars didn't last long. Neither did his restaurant. Meyer's steakhouse in Columbus, Urban Chophouse, will be sold and rebranded to remove all reference to the former Buckeyes coach, according to Ben Koo of Awful Announcing. It will be sold to a local restaurant owner, and the menu will be reworked with a new executive chef and management set to take over.
NFL
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To The Juwan Howard Postgame Incident

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is undoubtedly headed for suspension after taking a swipe at an opposing Wisconsin coach following Sunday’s 77-63 loss. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale watched it all unfold from home and was disgusted with what he saw. “A pathetic scene after MICHIGAN gets beat by WISCONSIN,”...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana College Basketball
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

What’s the coolest thing made in Indiana? It’s this!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Chamber of commerce has named who the winner is of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” contest. An online randomizer generated the initial matchups. Entry in the competition was free. To participate, a company didn’t need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered had to be manufactured […]
247Sports

Wisconsin basketball: Greg Gard explains calling timeout which led to brawl against Michigan

Sunday's college basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan Wolverines turned ugly after the final buzzer sounded. Following Wisconsin's 77-63 win, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard got into an altercation with Badgers head coach Greg Gard. After some tense words were exchanged and other players and coaches started to surround the two coaches, Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, which provoked a brawl between the two teams.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Stats Info#Hawkeyes
Yardbarker

Michigan's Juwan Howard defends actions in scrum with Wisconsin

Following the postgame scrum Sunday afternoon after Wisconsin's victory over Michigan, both teams' head coaches addressed the incident with reporters. Much of social media spent the aftermath of the event bashing Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard, but the former "Fab Five" member and longtime NBA player appeared to have no remorse for his role in the brawl.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Did LeBron James disrespect James Harden at All-Star Weekend?

LeBron James may have gone back into LePassiveAggressive mode at All-Star Weekend this year. The Los Angeles Lakers star had his All-Star media availability on Saturday and was asked about Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, who is having a breakout first season in the NBA. “The MVP over there...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Juwan Howard apologizes for actions after being banned by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Gary Payton explains Scottie Pippen's beef with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are two of the greatest NBA players of all time. Up until recently, they also served as a model for the best partnership in sports history. Unfortunately, things fell apart relatively quickly over the past year or so once Jordan released his "The Last Dance" documentary. Pippen didn’t take kindly to it, and he wasn’t shy about letting folks know why.
NBA
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nick Saban shares how three players hurt Alabama in championship loss

Alabama went 13-2 during the college football season and lost to Georgia in the national championship game 33-18, ending its hopes of repeating. In the defeat to Georgia, Alabama lost one of its best players in Jameson Williams to a knee injury. The Crimson Tide were also playing without John Metchie, who got hurt in the SEC Championship Game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy