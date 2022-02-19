Wall Volunteer Fire Department announces plans of second station

WALL, Texas – The Wall Volunteer Fire Department announced Friday, February 18th that the department is in the beginning stages of building a second fire station to serve the community.

According to a post created by the department, the second station will be east of the 87 S. and S. Fairview School Rd intersection.

The fire department also shared that the land, appraisal, attorney fees and the survey were all donated and paid for by those in the Wall community.

Although the land has been donated, the department is still in need of funds to build the station. Wall Volunteer Fire Department plans to cover most of the cost with grants, but will also contribute to the station as a fire department to show the community their commitment to the project.

