Utah State

Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of the ‘Candy Bomber,’ citizens invited to participate

By Danielle MacKimm
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The state of Utah is in agony after hearing about the passing of Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, otherwise known as the “Candy Bomber.”

As an honorary remembrance of Halvorsen, who rightfully has earned a soft-spot in most Utahns hearts, as of Feb. 18, Governor Spencer Cox has ordered the lowering of the American flag as well as the state flag of Utah on all state facilities.

Utah’s Berlin ‘Candy Bomber’ dies at age 101

The governor additionally requests that flags be lowered to half-staff on the day of Halvorsen’s funeral, which will be held on Feb. 22.

Legislative officials in Utah encourage citizens and private businesses to participate in the lowering of one or both of these flags as well, so that we can come together as a state to celebrate the legacy of a man whose courage and compassion inspired generations both across the U.S. and abroad.

