Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 65-57 road win over Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon. The roller coaster season continues as Carolina got their much-needed Quad 1 win on the road in the always-raucous Cassell Coliseum. The good news is that Virginia Tech is high enough in the NET rankings that this will undoubtedly stay as a Q1. The victory doesn’t get you in the NCAA tournament, but by resume needs it’s the biggest win of the season and will go a long way to help mitigate the loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO