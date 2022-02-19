Florida Doctor Gets Probation After Strangling Girlfriend and Killing Father
By Anna Venarchik
TheDailyBeast
3 days ago
A Florida doctor has reportedly gotten house arrest and probation after shooting his father and strangling his girlfriend in 2018. Rafael Azulay, 47, was already on probation after three arrests for domestic violence against his girlfriend,...
Two sheriff’s deputies in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, were fired and arrested for manslaughter after they allegedly shot and killed an unarmed man in a parked car, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Deputies Isaac Hughes, 29, and Johnathan Louis, 35, were responding to a noise complaint around 2 a.m. last Wednesday when they found Daniel Vallee, 34, sitting in a car outside a “known crack house,” Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said at a press conference. When police approached him, Vallee locked the car’s doors and started his engine, leading some of the officers to draw their weapons. When Vallee eventually hit the car’s horn, Hughes and Louis fired their weapons, killing Vallee. “Unfortunately, the use of force in this situation was not justified,” Lopinto said. Vallee’s family described him to NOLA.com as a nonviolent recovering drug addict. “None of this is sitting right with me,” his aunt Tara Phillips said.
A Georgia woman who was 7 months pregnant was shot in the stomach by an Uber driver in an argument over his vehicle, authorities said. The shooting in College Park, outside Atlanta, happened Saturday night and forced the woman to deliver her baby early, family members told Channel 2 Action News. A GoFundMe page that was set up by a man identified as the victim’s father, Kenneth Anderson, said the baby is now “fighting to survive” while his mother is being treated in the ICU. Family members of the victim have said they do not want to publicly identify her, and she has not been named by police. Anderson told Channel 2 his daughter said she was shot after arguing with the driver because he arrived to pick her up in a different vehicle than what was described in the app. Police said they know the identity of the shooter and are currently working to take him into custody. Uber said the suspected driver’s account was immediately suspended after the company learned of the shooting. “The details surrounding the horrific act of violence towards the rider and her newborn are nauseating, and our thoughts are with them as they recover,” the company was quoted telling the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
A 60-year-old Georgia man who was charged with killing a 16-year-old boy during a drunken driving accident apparently took his own life while in jail, officials said. Lee Stevenson was found in his single-bed cell at the Fayette County lockup with an unspecified “self-inflicted injury,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. A week earlier, Steven rammed his Grand Prix into high-school basketball player Russell Logan while he was walking down the street. “This tragedy in our community continues to widen and has terribly affected these two families,” Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said in a statement. “It is my prayer and anyone willing to join me in lifting these families and the faculty and students at Starr’s Mill High School as they continue to process, grieve, and recover from this heartbreak.”
A Florida woman has been arrested after authorities say she fractured her husband’s skull with a meat cleaver and stabbed him more than 140 times. Melvin Weller, 62, was found lying in a pool of blood on his kitchen floor by his stepson earlier this month, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators concluded it was “obvious a violent struggle had occurred” between Weller, who family members say was physically disabled, and his attacker. Officers found knives and a meat cleaver in the kitchen sink, and blood splattered and smeared across the walls. Authorities found Joan Burke, 61, lying on the bed in the main bedroom of the house. She was “conscious and alert, but remained mute,” police said. Burke had lacerations on both her hands, which a police report identified as “very common” in a stabbing attack, “especially… when the victim is stabbed many times.” Burke made her first court appearance Sunday. The Palm Beach Post reported that Weller had previously filed to divorce Burke in December.
An Indianapolis mom is accused of leaving her 3-month-old in the care of a 9-year-old child as the baby’s health deteriorated from COVID-19 complications. Police have detained 26-year-old Madelissa Flores on two preliminary charges of neglect in connection with the death of her baby. The infant was rushed to a hospital in November after officers performing a welfare check arrived to find neighbors administering CPR to the 3-month-old, the Indianapolis Star reports. The baby passed away at the hospital soon after and was found to have bleeding in his lungs from the virus, as well as fractured femurs. A neighbor reportedly told investigators the baby had been “alone in the dark house, screaming with no adults in sight” before he died. Flores is said to have told investigators that although he was visibly sick and “trying to gasp for air,” she “wanted to treat it naturally before going to any doctors.” She also reportedly admitted to leaving the baby in the care of her 9-year-old child so she could visit a friend.
The victim of a horrific hate crime said he was lying in his bed in Decatur, Illinois, when he heard his 19 year-old neighbor Ethan Dickerson break his front window before he started hitting him with a pipe wrench. Dickerson is accused of attacking his neighbor, who is unnamed, and yelling, “you’re gay,” “you’re evil,” and threatening, “I’m going to kill you.” Dickerson, who faces charges of first degree attempted murder, home invasion, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery, allegedly used Duct tape on the victim’s mouth and wrists, according to an affidavit. The victim said Dickerson tried to choke him with the pipe wrench after he broke free. Police were called to the scene by someone who saw the broken window and found both teens inside the home, covered with “a significant amount of blood.”
Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel has died at the age of 27 after suffering brain injuries from an accidental fall from a third-floor window, the Miami Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast in a statement. Miami police responded to a call about a potential attempted suicide just after midnight on Feb. 11. They found an injured Bethel and transported her to a local hospital. Her family said she had been in a coma for more than a week, but provided no details about the Feb. 10 accident that left her critically injured. Aside from her turn in the 2021 pageant, Bethel was a political commentator for Right Side Broadcasting Network and has worked with other conservative groups such as Project Veritas and Students for Life. She left behind a 5-year-old daughter, according to the Daily Mail.
Detroit police arrested two juveniles in a triple murder that resulted in a 5-year-old boy’s death, according to WDIV. Police found the victims, which included the child’s mother and another man, in their homes Sunday after relatives couldn’t reach them for more than a week. The suspects were identified through tips and police arrested the two without an issue. The victims all died from gunshot wounds, with the boy found with multiple shots to his face, according to his grandmother Shalesa Floyd. “For you to shoot a 5-year-old in the face? Twice? You could have let him go so he could remain and live,” Floyd said. “To do this—it’s like a monster would do this,” Floyd said. The suspects have not been identified.
An NYPD detective who called the cops to complain that someone had stolen his car while he shopped for food was arrested after officers decided he must have been driving while drunk. Detective Edgar Guerrero, 30, called police early on Monday to report his Honda Accord stolen in Washington Heights, Manhattan, but he is said to have appeared to be drunk when the cops arrived. “Police never recovered the Accord, sources said, but the officers determined Guerrero had driven while drunk,” the New York Daily News reported. He was charged with driving under the influence, driving while ability-impaired, and refusing to take a blood-alcohol test.
A hostage crisis sparked by a man with a gun inside an Apple store in Amsterdam on Tuesday has ended, according to Dutch police. City authorities said that the gunman, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody after he ran out of the flagship retail store on the busy Leidseplein square. “We managed to end the situation by hitting the hostage taker with a car when he ran outside,” police said in a tweet, according to Reuters. Footage and images of the situation circulating on social media appeared to show two people run out of the store, only for one of them to be hit hard by an unmarked car. The force of the impact sent the person flying over the hood of the car. The Dutch authorities added that the gunman is being treated for injuries. Local outlets speculated the hostage situation had been sparked by a robbery attempt, Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday.
It doesn’t seem like U.S. prison officials are too worried that El Chapo’s wife will follow in his footsteps... right out of custody. Emma Coronel Aispuro has been transferred to a minimum-security lockup in Texas to serve out the remainder of her three-year sentence for taking part in her husband’s drug trafficking operation. FMC Carswell is described by the Bureau of Prisons as a “federal administrative security medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.” El Chapo infamously escaped two high-security Mexican prisons before being captured and extradited to the U.S., where he was convicted and sentenced to life. Authorities are taking no chances with him; he’s at the Supermax prison in Colorado.
Utah police say a 4-year-old boy fired a gun at them—on the order of his dad, who had just been arrested. It happened Monday outside a McDonald’s in Midvale, where officers were called to investigate a report of a man with a gun in a car. After they got the adult male out of the car, one cop spotted “a firearm coming outside the vehicle,” and managed to push it out of the way so that it fired into a restaurant awning, according to Fox 13. That’s when the police got a second shock: The alleged gunman wasn’t even old enough for kindergarten. The adult suspect’s name has not been released.
Before he was found dead in a French jail cell on Saturday, Jean Luc-Brunel, a former model agent and a friend of the notorious Jeffrey Epstein, allegedly attempted to kill himself multiple times while awaiting trial for charges related to sexually assaulting minors. Brunel allegedly helped acquire more than a thousand young girls for Epstein and his convicted partner Ghislaine Maxwell, using his modeling agency as a front for sex trafficking. An anonymous source confirmed to the Telegraph that since Brunel’s arrest in 2020, he has attempted suicide multiple times. He was found dead in his cell around 1:30 am on Saturday morning – a prison official confirmed that he was alone at the time of his death and had hung himself. Though he wasn’t on suicide watch, Brunel had been jailed in an area meant to separate publicly known criminals who might incur violence from other inmates.
Five people were found dead in a Colorado apartment on Sunday, and police suspect drugs were involved. “There was some substance inside,” Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols said at a press conference. “We don’t know what the substance is.” He added that if narcotics were the culprit, they were powerful and fast-acting. One adult was found alive, along with an infant, who was hospitalized but doing fine. Authorities tested the air and ruled out carbon-monoxide poisoning.
Three children were killed after their mother’s car rolled into an iced-over pond last week, Michigan authorities have said. The brothers, ages 4, 3, and 1, were trapped in the SUV after their mother veered her vehicle into oncoming traffic on Thursday, according to Ottawa County police. It is not yet clear why, a spokesperson told CNN, but there was no evidence that the woman was driving under the influence. Her car then went over a curb and crashed, upside-down, into the retention pond. The mother, an unidentified Holland Township resident in her thirties, was able to escape. But the boys, strapped into car seats, remained in the vehicle, which was partially submerged in less than four feet of water. First responders on the scene were able to remove the children from the car, but roughly 12 minutes had passed by the time all were free, according to a local CNN affiliate. All three were later pronounced dead at nearby hospitals. “It’s just an unbelievable, tragic loss,” Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker said.
New Orleans police are investigating the death of a college student who was dropped off at a hospital by an Uber and then pronounced dead over the weekend. No cause of death has been given for Ciaya Jordan Whetstone, a junior at the University of New Orleans. A friend of Whetstone said she was picked up in an Uber at 1 a.m. Saturday. Police say that just before 7 a.m., they got a call about an unresponsive woman brought to the hospital by “private conveyance.” Uber confirmed that Whetstone’s driver is no longer giving rides while the incident is under investigation.
A 36-year-old Australian man has been charged with murder after admitting he amputated the leg of a 66-year-old man as part of a yet undisclosed “arrangement” between the two. Queensland police say the two men drove to a park and sat under a tree before the younger man used a battery powered circular saw to remove the older man’s leg below the knee, as captured on CCTV tape. The younger man then helped the older man back into the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The older man was found dead in the car sometime later, apparently as a result of the rogue amputation. “Police will allege these two people were known to each other, the extent of that relationship is still forming part of our investigations,” Detective Acting Inspector Gary Hunter told reporters, according to The Guardian. “Police also believe there was an arrangement between the two people for the amputation of the leg. We can say this was not an unprovoked attack.”
LAPD were called to actress Alexandra Daddario’s home on Saturday after a man appeared there screaming about something related to the actress. It’s unknown if Daddario, who starred in White Lotus and Baywatch or her fiancé producer Andrew Form were home at the time of the incident. LAPD found the man standing outside Daddario’s home and detained him after police asked him to leave and he refused. While conducting a search of his car, a loaded handgun was recovered. He was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm and is still in custody.
A 53-year-old mother of five was reportedly crushed by a 2,000-pound gravestone while working at a Staten Island cemetery alongside her son. Elvira Navarro was killed back on Oct. 28, but her family is now taking legal action and accusing the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association of negligence, the New York Post reports. Navarro had been employed by a third party to do work at the cemetery when the accident took place. She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The family’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
