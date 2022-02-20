ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek Discovery S4E9: “Rubicon” review and reactions

By Mike Poteet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek Discovery ends a DMA but ramps up stakes in “Rubicon.”. In “Rubicon,” the latest episode of Star Trek Discovery, Burnham and crew are going after Book and Tarka, to prevent them from using Tarka’s isolytic weapon to destroy the Dark Matter Anomaly. Sharing President Rillak’s concern that Burnham’s love...

laptopmag.com

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online: Where to stream, release dates and trailer

It’s time to beam aboard the USS Discovery once more to follow the adventures of Captain Michael Burnham (played by Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew as Star Trek: Discovery returns for a fourth season. Adventure across space and time as Starfleet’s finest face new challenges while stranded in the 32nd century. We’ve tracked — or beamed — down everything you’ll need to know about how to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online. If you’re looking for the best way to watch Star Trek: Discovery online in the US, UK, Canada or Australia, look no further.
digitalspy.com

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 UK return date confirmed

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 is going to start airing its final six episodes in the United Kingdom very soon. And by that we mean tomorrow (February 11). The latest season of the stalwart sci-fi franchise was the victim of ViacomCBS pulling it from Netflix worldwide, and without a UK version of Paramount+, fans were worried until free streaming TV channel service Pluto TV announced they were airing episodes on Friday nights before Christmas.
CinemaBlend

How Star Trek: Discovery's Midseason Premiere Was A Game-Changer For Michael Burnham

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 episode “All In.” Read at your own risk!. Star Trek: Discovery returned for the back half of Season 4 on Paramount+, and the stakes couldn’t be any higher. Right after The Federation vote narrowly decided for Starfleet to attempt to make first contact with the advanced species responsible for the dark matter anomaly, Cleveland Booker and Ruon Tarka had other plans in mind. Tarka has an idea to destroy the mysterious object responsible for the DMA, and with Booker able to pilot the prototype spore drive vessel, they can get it done.
Parade

Does Elsa Die on 1883? What You Need to Know About the Fate of the Show's Narrator

In “Racing Clouds”—one of the most heartbreaking episodes so far of 1883—what was left of the wagon train hobbled on its way across a desolate plain but had to stop when Josef (Marc Rissman) and his wife, Risa (Anna Fiamora) were injured when they crossed paths with a rattlesnake. Risa was thrown from her horse after the venomous snake bit the horse and then Josef was bitten when he stopped to help her.
Primetimer

Why Star Trek: Discovery's focus on emotion is so essential

Recently, Sonequa Martin-Green's Captain Michael Burnham finished a speech while fighting back tears. "For its detractors, scenes like this are everything wrong with the series," says Joe George. "Over its 3 ½ seasons, Discovery has established itself as the most openly emotional Star Trek series, in which characters talk about their trauma, give each other meaningful hugs, and shed tears in nearly every episode. Discovery explores pathos more thoroughly than any other series in the franchise. In doing so, it underscores an important aspect of humanity, one too often downplayed by the franchise. Michael Burnham is hardly the first Trek character to shed tears on the final frontier. After all, who can forget William Shatner stifling a cry during Captain Kirk’s eulogy for Spock (Leonard Nimoy) in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan?" But, says George, "Trek usually treats empathy as a challenge, a problem to overcome for the greater good." George adds: "The other three current ongoing Trek series each embrace emotion more consistently than their predecessors. Picard uses audience nostalgia for the title character as a contrast to Starfleet’s callous bureaucracy, while the young Delta Quadrant outcasts in Prodigy bubble over with childlike wonder as they become the crew of the abandoned USS Protostar. Lower Decks finds comedy not just in references to the goofier parts of Trek lore, but also in the foibles of its neurotic ensigns."
geekspin

This Star Trek: Voyager character makes a surprise appearance in Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy brought back an iconic Star Trek: Voyager character for its midseason finale last week. Six months before Star Trek: Prodigy debuted on Paramount+, it was revealed that actress Kate Mulgrew would play a hologram version of her Star Trek: Voyager character Kathryn Janeway in the animated sci-fi series. No one had previously mentioned that Mulgrew would also play the true Janeway in the show, so a lot of fans were surprised when the real character appeared in last Thursday’s episode.
AM 1390 KRFO

Could Khan Return in New ‘Star Trek’ Spinoff?

Classic Star Trek villain Khan Noonien Singh – who appeared in the Original Series then returned for the second movie in the franchise – could be about to make a return in the new show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Showrunner Akiva Goldsman recently confirmed that a regular...
Cinema Blend

Star Trek: Discovery’s Showrunner On Species 10-C, And When Fans Can Expect More Answers

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 episode “Rubicon,” read at your own risk!. Star Trek: Discovery is in the midst of Season 4, and is engaging audiences with one of the biggest mysteries the show tackled to date. The Dark Matter Anomaly, which had the power to annihilate planets, turned out to be the work of mining equipment from a powerful species nicknamed Species 10-C, which the Federation has no experience with. The latest episode saw Ruon Tarka attempt to destroy the DMA (after Booker assured a desperate Michael Burnham they wouldn’t use the weapon), and while Tarka was successful, a replacement appeared in its place not long after.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Resurgence Developers Aim To Build a "Playable Star Trek Film"

Revealed at The Game Awards in 2021, Star Trek: Resurgence is the upcoming adventure game set in the Star Trek universe. It's the first project from Dramatic Labs, the new studio founded by 20+ former Telltale Games employees. With hit licensed adventures games under their collective belts including Telltale's Batman, The Walking Dead, and A Wolf Among Us, the team is comprised of experts at turning familiar properties into interactive stories. But with that prestigious lineage comes high expectations, not to mention the passion of Star Trek fans everywhere, both of which will come to bear on the game when released.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
Engadget

Star Trek: Discovery’s faster ship travel comes at the expense of its supporting cast

The following contains spoilers for season four, episodes eight and nine of 'Star Trek: Discovery' and season one of 'Star Trek: Prodigy.'. In the initial pitch for Star Trek, way back in 1964, the series was described as “Wagon Train to the Stars.” This was mostly in reference to its sense of exploration and discovery, but it also hints at something else that would become a hallmark of the series: the travel. Lots and lots of travel. It may take days, weeks or, in the case of shows like Voyager, years, for the crew to get to their destination and as such, it allows plenty of time for adventure and character growth. However, new technologies introduced in shows like Discovery and Prodigy have eliminated that travel time, fundamentally changing the nature of their plots.
