LSU (19-8) struggled at the free-throw line and missed out on an opportunity to be in sole possession of fifth-place in the SEC. “Certainly very disappointing,” LSU coach Will Wade said after the game. “I thought we played decent, we just turned the ball over too much and our transition defense wasn’t good enough to win. We weren’t as sharp in the six-minute game. The free throws were the difference. We both shoot 22 free throws. They made 17 and we made 13. Four points at the free-throw line is a huge difference in a tight game like this. We didn’t handle ourselves like we needed to and it caught up to us today.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO