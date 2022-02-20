Gov. Pritzker to appeal Illinois Supreme Court over mask mandate ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker plans to appeal the Illinois Supreme Court after an appellate court rejected a move to reinstate a statewide school mask mandate.

The court’s ruling effectively lets each school district decide their own policies. An attorney who represents hundreds of families challenging the mask mandate encouraged people to protest.

“And all they needed was encouragement from the court to show that they do in fact have rights, and in need of protection once they were convinced that was true,” said Tom Devore. “People across the whole state, kind of took control for themselves and started demanding accountability from local districts.”

About 65% of the state’s districts have already made masks optional. Chicago Public Schools is keeping their requirements in place.

