ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Gov. Pritzker to appeal Illinois Supreme Court over mask mandate ruling

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFkOI_0eJgZ5fZ00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker plans to appeal the Illinois Supreme Court after an appellate court rejected a move to reinstate a statewide school mask mandate.

The court’s ruling effectively lets each school district decide their own policies. An attorney who represents hundreds of families challenging the mask mandate encouraged people to protest.

“And all they needed was encouragement from the court to show that they do in fact have rights, and in need of protection once they were convinced that was true,” said Tom Devore. “People across the whole state, kind of took control for themselves and started demanding accountability from local districts.”

About 65% of the state’s districts have already made masks optional. Chicago Public Schools is keeping their requirements in place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 42

Margaret Huelsing Posner
2d ago

Stop voting for democrats. They have been in control for too long. They have ruined this state. If you vote democrat you’re part of the problem

Reply(4)
22
Turbo Taxer
3d ago

There he goes wasting our money fighting for control policies that are not needed, not wanted, and harms children.

Reply
33
Joann Walker
2d ago

Pritzker needs to quit worrying about the masks and start worrying about the price of gas and the empty shelves

Reply(1)
30
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Changes to who can run for Illinois office

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Election law changes could be in store for Illinois legislators. The state’s Election Committee is discussing some of the proposed ideas for the upcoming election. One of the bills would bar someone from continuing to hold public office if they are convicted of a felony during their time in office. An […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois extends benefits for vaccinated teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers could extend COVID-leave benefits for vaccinated teachers later this week. Governor JB Pritzker vetoed a bill last month that would have given paid administrative leave to unvaccinated teachers and required districts to pay for it. Unvaccinated school staff who get sick with COVID-19 would still qualify for paid leave […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Republican Illinois lawmaker sues over masks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois lawmaker sued the House Speaker over face-mask requirements at the State Capitol. Representative Blaine Wilhour and eight other Republican legislators were barred from the House floor last Thursday. Among them were local Representatives Joe Sosnowski and Andrew Chesney. They were booted for refusing to wear masks, and most wound […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Springfield, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Where will you need to wear a mask come Feb. 28?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — The state’s indoor mask requirement will be lifted on Feb. 28 but there are still several locations that you will need to keep your face coverings on. According to officials, people can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#State Supreme Court#Chicago Public Schools
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lincoln bust donated to Presidential Library

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A historic statue is coming soon to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum. The First Lady of Illinois, MK Pritzker, is donating the bust that she purchased at auction last week. Chicago artist Leonard Volk created the work after Lincoln won the Republican nomination for president in 1860. He sat in a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Search for new Belvidere superintendent ends soon

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — There is still time for Belvidere parents to let the district know what they want in the next superintendent. Community members can voice their opinions in an online survey. Prompts include characteristics of a good leader and what priorities the candidate should have for District 100. Current superintendent Dan Woestman took […]
BELVIDERE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

CDC could change mask requirements soon

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — With a dramatic drop in hospitalizations and infections, the CDC is taking steps to loosen mask requirements. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is set to meet with the White House on Wednesday, and a new masking plan could be released as early as next week. The agency said that it is premature […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Would-be Rockford burglars thwarted by ATM machine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for two suspects who broke into Spinning Slots, at 1625 Sandy Hollow Road, early Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to an alarm at the establishment and found a broken window where the two suspects gained entry. Police said the suspects attempted to pry the ATM […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford attracts students to fill labor shortages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of local high school students will get an up-close look at career options in the trades this week. The “2022 Building Trades Career Expo” ramps up on Tuesday. Seven-hundred students from area high schools will learn about more than a dozen trades with hands-on activities. Members of local unions will […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy