ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Semi truck catches fire near Claycomo, closes highway

By Nick Sloan
KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) --- A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 35...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

8 vehicle wreck closes westbound lanes of Highway 80, near Faudree

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: All lanes of the highway that were closed are reopened, according to OPD. The department is reporting that the wreck resulted in some non-life- threatening injuries. --------------------------------------------------------- An accident involving at least eight vehicles has forced the closure of all the westbound lanes of Highway...
ODESSA, TX
CBS Minnesota

Semi Truck Rolls Off I-94 Near St. Croix River

HUDSON, Wis. (WCCO) — A semi truck has gone off the I-94 bridge over the St. Croix River. The St. Croix Sheriff’s office tells us the semi was traveling westbound. Ultimately, it landed on an embankment just before the icy river. They were able to rescue the driver who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Now they want to make sure there’s no fuel leaking, while they work on getting the truck out of there. Authorities did not close traffic on I-94. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as soon as we have it.
HUDSON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Claycomo#Kctv
WAFB

VIDEO: Garbage truck catches fire in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Side Fire Department say they responded to a garbage truck fire around 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Firefighters say crews with both the Baton Rouge and East Side Fire Departments were called to the scene. No injuries have been reported. Investigators...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KRDO News Channel 13

Car hits semi-truck head-on causing Highway 96 and Highway 50 to shut down

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A semi-truck has shut down Highway 96 and Highway 50 in both directions near mile marker 330 after it crashed into a car and caught fire on Monday morning in Pueblo. At 7:08 a.m., a man in a car was driving eastbound into Avondale as the semi-truck was traveling westbound into The post Car hits semi-truck head-on causing Highway 96 and Highway 50 to shut down appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
WJON

Driver Hurt in Semi Truck Rollover Near Melrose

MELROSE -- One person was hurt in a semi rollover near Melrose. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning, deputies responded to a call of an overturned semi-truck on County Road 65 in Oak Township. Deputies arrived to find the driver, 73-year-old Frederick Ettel of...
MELROSE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAT 7

Watch: Pile of utility poles catches fire near Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A massive fire sent a plume of thick black smoke into the air Wednesday afternoon in the Rio Rancho area, which could be seen for miles around. A large pile of utility poles caught fire around 1:45 p.m. just off of Northern Boulevard and Encino Road in Sandoval County. The massive fire happened on or near the solar plant for the Public Service Company of New Mexico.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KCTV 5

Man killed in KCK shooting early Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Kansas City, KS. Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to Birch Street, just south of Ruby Avenue, on a report of a shooting. Responding police then found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KOLR10 News

Scene cleared after semi-truck fire on 65 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers on Highway 65 in Springfield may have seen a semi-truck on fire as they headed home from work or out to dinner Friday evening. Ozarks First received a call just before 7:00 p.m. about flames shooting from a semi driving north on 65. Our photojournalist reached the scene just as the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
MIX 107.9

Miss Alabama Dies After Car Accident

Miss Alabama 2021 Zoe Sozo Bethel has died eight days after head injuries sustained in a car accident. The 27-year-old was involved in an accident on February 10 and was taken to hospital. Zoe’s parents confirmed her death on her Instagram page saying that she passed away in Miami.  ‘Our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed […]
WDSU

Metairie apartment complex catches fire near lakefront

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish fire officials are on the scene of an apartment fire near the lakefront in Metairie. The fire was reported in the 2500 block of Pasadena. According to Jefferson Parish officials, the fire was reported in two complexes. There were five families living in one...
METAIRIE, LA
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene duplex catches fire near China Star restaurant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A midnight house fire, near the China Star restaurant, caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages Wednesday. The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) reported that fire crews arrived to fire and smoke at a duplex home, in the 100 block of Ruby Street. According to the AFD’s report, firefighters were able […]
ABILENE, TX
WDTN

Truck fire closes lane on I-70 WB

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic slowed down after a vehicle caught fire on I-70 West Wednesday morning. A Ford F150 pickup truck caught fire on I-70 Westbound, just east of I-75, the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The right lane was closed to traffic as fire crews and state troopers were […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
KCTV 5

One dead following crash on I-70 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Independence. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 70 just west of Noland Road. The victim, who has not been identified, was driving a Ford van when they reportedly lost control and...
INDEPENDENCE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy