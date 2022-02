Coaching hires are still continuing to be made across all levels of college football nearly three months into 2022. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has seen his coaching tree grow this offseason. Former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left for the same role at Oregon, linebacker's coach Chris Marve was hired as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, defensive GA Tre Bell was promoted to an on-field job as the cornerback's coach at Akron, and defensive analyst Sabbath Joseph took a job with Miami.

