CRASH: Military Trail At Boca Center

Crash: Boca Center at Military Trail. (BocaNewsNow.com)

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Fire Rescue is on the scene of a serious crash by Boca Center as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

Multiple rescue units have arrived on scene and what appears to be several people have been transported to the hospital.

We are awaiting official word from Boca Raton Police concerning what happened and how many people were in fact injured.

Expect traffic to be challenging in the area of Military Trail and Boca Center through 8 pm.

