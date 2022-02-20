Cops: Williamstown, NJ, Woman Hit Worker on Route 42, Charged With DWI
Authorities say a woman from Williamstown is facing charges, including DWI, after she allegedly hit a construction worker on Route 42 Friday night and...wpgtalkradio.com
Authorities say a woman from Williamstown is facing charges, including DWI, after she allegedly hit a construction worker on Route 42 Friday night and...wpgtalkradio.com
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1