ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shaun White Tells Kimmel All About the Mountain Dews, Baby!

By Alejandra Gularte
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaun White joined Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about his retirement from professional snowboarding after competing at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. While he doesn’t have plans on returning to snowboarding at the Olympics,...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Look Back on All of Shaun White's Hairstyles Over the Years

Watch: Shaun White Reveals SPECIAL Gift From GF Nina Dobrev. Five Olympics. Three gold medals. Endless hairstyles. Thanks for the memories, Shaun White!. On Feb. 5, the U.S. athlete and world's most famous snowboarder officially announced he will be retiring from competitive snowboarding after the current 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

Shaun White Fans Are Confused After Seeing His Latest Instagram With Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev welcomed Shaun White back with open arms and a kiss … sort of. After competing in his fifth and final Winter Olympics in Beijing, the three-time gold medalist said an emotional goodbye to the professional snowboarding world. Though it was bittersweet, Shaun returned home to Los Angeles just in time to spend Valentine’s Day with his girlfriend of nearly two years. Following an exciting Super Bowl Sunday, Shaun and Nina appeared to have a low-key celebration. But their silliness still raised some eyebrows.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrot Top
Person
Shaun White
Vulture

Elvis Trailer: Tom Hanks Got COVID-19 for This?

The trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis kicks off with a voiceover by an old cartoon wizard. No, no, it’s the “Pepperidge Farm remembers” guy. “There are some who make me out to be the villain of this here story,” he says, and we wonder if the people at the trailer factory didn’t accidentally use the wrong audio track. This is supposed to be an Elvis Presley biopic, but we’re pretty sure that’s Geppetto from the new Pinocchio teaser. Yet no, we’re somehow in the right place. At the one-minute mark of this very long trailer, we see the owner of that voice staring up at a stage where Austin Butler is thrusting his crotch at Baz Luhrmann’s camera. It’s Tom Hanks, wearing Jared Leto’s sweaty hand-me-down Gucci prosthetics. He plays Colonel Tom Parker, who was Elvis’s manager and a colonel in the way Colonel Sanders was a colonel. In an accent that is meant to be Dutch, he asks young Elvis if he can be his promoter, and Elvis says he’s “ready to fly.” On the voice-work front, Butler doesn’t lean too heavy into “Thank you very much” territory, only breaking out that Elvis impression at the least opportune moment: reacting to Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. This may be the most Luhrmann-y three minutes in existence. Elvis will enter the building (your local movie theater) on June 24, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Killer Abs During Super Bowl Home Game

Miley Cyrus showed off her killer abs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival, a concert held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles before Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. Cyrus performed a fill setlist during her show, wearing a Gucci Love Parade crop top and leggings. Her performance included the live debut of "Never Be Me," which was featured on her 2020 album Plastic Hearts.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Waters#Baby#Tiktok
ComicBook

Bob Saget's Family Reveal Comedian's Cause of Death in Official Statement

The family of Bob Saget has revealed the cause of the beloved Full House star and comedian's death. On Wednesday, Saget's family released a statement, expressing gratitude for the love and support from fans as well as revealing that Saget's death was the result of head trauma with the authorities determining that the trauma was accidental. Saget died on January 9th at the age of 65.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Expecting Her First Child With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green may have placed 13th on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, but it looks like they’re winning in the game of love. E! News reports that Sharna and Brian are “expecting a baby” and “confirmed” the news in a Hawaiian photoshoot where “Brian was seen wrapping his arms around his love while cradling her […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Expecting Her First Child With Brian Austin Green appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy