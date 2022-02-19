Police fatally shoot man Saturday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore; investigations continue

Police were on the scene of a shooting at Chilton Street and Hillen Road on Saturday, February 19, 2022. JERRY JACKSON/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Baltimore police officers shot and killed a person after he allegedly accelerated his car toward an officer in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the officers approached the driver because they believed there was a warrant out for him related to a robbery.

Two officers fired into the vehicle as the man accelerated, striking one of the officers with the car, Harrison said.

“The officer fired his weapon prior to being struck,” Harrison said.

The driver then willingly got out of the vehicle, and he was immediately arrested, Harrison said. Officers realized the man had been struck and attempted to render aid. Harrison said the man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Officials did not identify the man who was killed. Harrison said he had viewed body camera footage, and that the shooting would be investigated by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Chilton St. Harrison said the officers were working with the mobile metro unit in the Northeast District because of a recent spree of armed robberies and carjackings. Officers from the unit are deployed to different areas of the city , based on recent crime trends.

Harrison said the officers were using license plate readers, and they learned of a vehicle and a person who had a warrant for a robbery. He did not identify the two officers who fired.

A white Honda Accord with a temporary tag was stopped in the middle of Chilton Street, near the intersection of Hillen Road. The car appeared to have four bullet holes in the hood and windshield. The headlights and wipers were still on.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office said in a news release late Sunday night that the incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The release said officers with the Baltimore Police Department’s Mobile Metro Unit were working a carjacking/robbery detail when they observed a vehicle of interest in the 3200 block of Hillen Road. As the officers approached the vehicle, it accelerated forward and two officers discharged their firearms. The driver, who had been struck by the gunfire, exited the car under his own power, the Attorney General’s Office said, adding that officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.

The Independent Investigations Division will generally release the name of the victim and involved officers within 48 hours of the incident, the release said, though that period may be extended if there is a specific reason to believe that an officer’s safety is at risk.

Body-camera footage may be released in accordance with Baltimore Police Department and Independent Investigations Division policies, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s Office, the Baltimore Police Department and the Maryland State Police continue to investigate this incident.

The Maryland General Assembly passed a law last year mandating that the Attorney General’s Office investigate all police-involved fatalities in the state beginning Oct. 1, 2021. These investigations are conducted by the office’s Independent Investigations Division, in conjunction with the Maryland State Police. The OAG and BPD have reached an agreement to allow for the Attorney General’s investigation while still allowing BPD to meet the investigatory obligations of its federal consent decree.

Police had blocked off the intersection of Chilton and Hillen to traffic with yellow tape. Residents who lived on the block were told to enter into the back of their homes, rather than entering on the street side.

Sunday morning, lingering strands of caution tape appeared on the sidewalk and woven into a fence on the block in Coldstream Homestead Montebello, just across from Lake Montebello.

Resident Justin Green, 26, said he didn’t see Saturday’s shooting, but is concerned by recent violence in the city. Standing in the doorway of his grandmother’s house on Chilton, where he was staying with his 7-year-old daughter, he worried about what might have happened if a bystander had been caught in the crossfire.

“We just got to stop the violence,” he said. “There could have been kids out here.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this article.