Dom Amore: Tyler Polley, the X-Factor, can make the difference as UConn men start down the stretch

We’ve seen days or nights like this, games in which Tyler Polley is feeling it, his hands and arms and shoulder in perfect sync with his feet, the effortless launch.

On days like this snowy Saturday afternoon, Polley looks like the best shooter in the world, a shooting symphony. And his teammates have always been willing to attest to it.

Then there are other days and nights, in other places and times, when it looks like he’s shooting in futility at a moving target.

“Tyler’s a great player and a great shooter,” R.J. Cole said. “Honestly, a shooter shoots. Miss your first one, miss your second one, miss your third one. Shoot the fourth one. Just keep shooting.”

As the end of Polley’s fifth and final season approaches, it’s a good time to look back, take the makes, forget the misses and look ahead to his last, best opportunity to be that difference maker in March.

And Tyler Polley’s still shooting for it.

“It’s just been such a beautiful journey, from my freshman year to now,” said Polley, after scoring 16 points off the bench in the Huskies’ 72-61 win over Xavier before a packed Gampel Pavilion, his happy place. “From being where we were my freshman year to being a top-25 team, a lot of heartbreak, a lot of dedication, coming back knowing we could have a special team. I’m just blessed to be in this position right now.”

Polley, 6 feet 8, kills his teammates across the street, sinking one after another from the perimeter in practices in the Werth Center. Threes were his calling card when Kevin Ollie convinced him to come from Miramar, Fla., to UConn, and it’s only consistency that has eluded him across the years. He and his coach, Dan Hurley, set a preseason goal for Polley to reach 1,000 points for his career; he has inched along. Now at 871, he’ll need to sustain a hot streak — and help extend the season — to get there.

On Saturday, Polley hit all four shots he got off in the first half, including three from behind the 3-point arc, to help UConn build what proved to be an insurmountable lead. In the second half, Xavier had to deny him his shot and did so, but when it got interesting he went 5-for-5 from the line in the final minutes. The 16 points is the kind of productivity this UConn teams needs off the bench, and when they get it from Polley, this is your result: one more weapon than most opponents can cover.

“He’s a big X Factor for them,” Xavier coach Travis Steele said. “He’s way better than his shooting percentage, we all know that. Tyler Polley is a tremendous player, tremendous shooter. They fly him off all those screens. You go into game saying, ‘We’ve got to take him away,’ because we know what he is capable of doing. He can get red, red hot.”

Polley, shooting 33.9 percent on 3-pointers going into the game, is a better shooter than that. He shot 41.7 on threes as a freshman, and 40.5 as a junior, the year he tore his ACL after 15 games. Last season, he was the Big East’s sixth man of the year, on the strength of a handful of torrid games, but finished with a 35.5 average on threes.

“Every shooter goes through slumps, and I went through one to start the season,” he said. “I just try to stay confidence. God blessed me with this ability to shoot. You’ve got to stay confident, get can’t give up, you’ve got to keep going.”

Polley made both his threes in UConn’s win over Marquette on Feb. 8, then went 1-for-9 over the next three game. Did anyone see Saturday coming?

“I think I’m a great shooter everywhere,” Polley said, “even if I haven’t shot the ball particularly great. Gampel is electrifying. It’s just different playing here.”

Polley never seriously considered leaving UConn after the loss to Maryland in his first NCAA Tournament game last March. Loves the school too much, and with an extra year of eligibility granted due to COVID, he knew Senior Day 2021 would just be a dress rehearsal for what will come March 5, when the Huskies play DePaul, last call at Gampel.

“Tyler is one of the best people, pure human beings, I’ve had the pleasure of coaching over the course of my entire career,” Hurley said. “Tyler is such an unbelievable human being, so humble, so unselfish, such a great team guy. We talked to the seniors before the St. John’s game [in New York], about what moment they were at in their career here, what was in front of them and what they could accomplish. They understand the moment, this is the best team they’ve been on, the best position their team has been in at this point of the season. They’ve got a chance to have an exciting next month.”

UConn, with its X Factor in play, shot 76.2 percent from the floor against Xavier, and looked like a team ready to play its best basketball when that’s supposed to happen. The Huskies have won three in a row since their loss at Xavier, Feb. 11, and go into another showdown with Villanova, another chance to show they’re a team to be worried about next month.

This Tyler Polley, the version who showed Saturday, could make that difference, complete the ride from two losing seasons to deep in the NCAA Tournament. It seems we’re always saying that, and sometimes we’re right.

“He didn’t get rattled by the last couple of games,” Hurley said, “when the ball hasn’t found him, he hasn’t been as productive as in other big points. He didn’t get rattled, he got ready.”

