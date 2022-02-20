ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How area members of Congress voted last week

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act (S. 3541), to improve health care and services for veterans exposed to toxic substances; and a...

Boston Globe

Mitch McConnell’s no longer useful idiot

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is suffering from separation anxiety. He’s anxious over how to separate the Republican Party from Donald Trump. For McConnell, this is worse than the chapter in the GOP horror story where he recognized that he couldn’t control the monster he helped bring to terrifying life. McConnell must stop the creature before it lays waste to everything that he holds dear.
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
Esquire

Our New Friend Liz Cheney Signed This Ridiculous House Republican Letter on Iran

One of the worst things that happened during the last administration* was its contemptuous sinking of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the deal that the Obama administration had cut with Iran. By all not-insane accounts, the agreement was the best avenue to keeping Iran from developing nuclear weapons. But, and this is a guess, the Republicans in Congress prefer to keep Iran as a shadowy threat for domestic political purposes, so they’ve done all that they can to torpedo the deal right from jump. Senator Tom Cotton, the bobble-throated slapdick from Arkansas, wasn’t in the Senate long enough to get his name on his office door before he—along with 46 of his Republican colleagues—was flirting with the Logan Act by writing to the mullahs telling them that any agreement with the Obama administration was worthless in the longterm without congressional approval. From Bloomberg, quoting from the letter:
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
Washington Times

George W. Bush donates to Trump targets ahead of GOP primaries

Former President George W. Bush donated to the primary campaigns of two Republicans being targeted by former President Donald Trump, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission. Mr. Bush donated to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska during the last three months of...
