Trammell's late 3 gets Seattle past California Baptist 67-64

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

SEATTLE — Darrion Trammell made a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining to give Seattle a 67-64 victory...

The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KHON2

‘This was much needed for me’, Lakers assistant, former ‘Bows standout Phil Handy uses All-Star break for return to Hawai’i and recharge for second half of NBA season

With the NBA’s All-Star Weekend now in the rear-view the second half of the season gets started this weekend where University of Hawaii alum Phil Handy will attempt to help push the right buttons as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Rainbow Warriors guard who helped lead UH into the NCAA […]
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Millner lifts Toledo past Western Michigan 92-50

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Setric Millner Jr. had a career-high 28 points and Ryan Rollins added 20 points as Toledo romped past Western Michigan 92-50 on Tuesday night. Millner Jr. made 11 of 14 shots, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. He added eight rebounds. Rollins also had seven rebounds and seven assists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Seattle#Baptist#Lancers#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Cayo, Burton carry Richmond past George Washington 84-71

WASHINGTON — Nathan Cayo had 19 points as Richmond topped George Washington 84-71 on Tuesday night. Tyler Burton added 17 points, and Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard each had 15 for the Spiders (18-10, 9-6 Atlantic 10). Cayo hit 9 of 11 shots. He added eight rebounds. Golden also...
NBA
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Meet the new Vikings coaching staff under Kevin O'Connell

A week after he was introduced as the 10th head coach in the Vikings' 62-year history, Kevin O'Connell has formed his coaching staff. A look at the new leadership of the Vikings on the field:. KEVIN O'CONNELL. Head coach. O'Connell, 36, became the Vikings coach four days after he was...
NFL
NBA
College Basketball
Basketball
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vander Plas lifts Ohio over Central Michigan 76-50

ATHENS, Ohio — Ben Vander Plas had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the sixth triple-double in program history, and Ohio beat Central Michigan 76-50 on Tuesday night. Tommy Schmock scored a career-high 23 points for Ohio (23-5, 14-3 Mid-American Conference). Jason Carter added 12 points and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Athenaeum

Late run from TCU too much to overcome for WVU men’s hoops in crushing loss, 77-67

The WVU men’s basketball team dropped a must-win game on the road Monday night, falling to the Big 12 rival TCU Horned Frogs in devastating fashion by a score of 77-67. With the loss the Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) have dropped four straight and 10 of their last 11, as their hopes of participating in March Madness have become incredibly bleak.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers men's basketball gameday preview vs. Wisconsin

8 p.m. vs. Wisconsin • Williams Arena • Big Ten Network, 100.3 FM. Preview: The Gophers (13-12, 4-12 Big Ten) play their last two home games this week, starting with Wednesday's matchup with rival Wisconsin. In his first season as coach, Ben Johnson has an 8-5 record at Williams Arena, including 3-5 at home in Big Ten play. Minnesota's last two games at the Barn were wins against Penn State (76-70) and Northwestern (77-60). The No. 13 Badgers (21-5, 12-4) defeated Michigan 77-63 on Sunday before a postgame fight resulted in suspensions. Wisconsin has beaten the Gophers in 12 of their past 14 meetings, including a third straight time in a 66-60 game Jan. 30 in Madison.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Chandler paces No. 17 Tennessee in 80-61 rout of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee to an 80-61 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night. Chandler, a freshman guard averaging 13.2 points, eclipsed that average with 14 points in the first half for the Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 Southeastern Conference). The 6-foot, 172-pound Chandler was far too quick for the Tigers' big, bulky backcourt players. He made 9 of 12 shots and added eight rebounds and six assists without a turnover.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Murray scores 28 as No. 25 Iowa beats Michigan State 86-60

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Keegan Murray scored 28 points as No. 25 Iowa defeated Michigan State 86-60 on Tuesday night. Kris Murray, Keegan's twin brother, and Jordan Bohannon each had 11 as the Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) continued their February run. Iowa lost three of its last four games to end January, but is 5-1 since.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

No. 18 Arkansas stays hot, gets 1st win at Florida since '95

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Nolan Richardson, Corliss Williamson and Scotty Thurman were on the floor for Arkansas' last victory at Florida. The Razorbacks had made 14 consecutive trips to Gainesville since without tasting another one. It was a losing skid coach Eric Musselman didn't talk about before the game. But...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Daily Telegram

Siena Heights women's basketball takes WHAC tournament opener

ADRIAN — The Siena Heights women's basketball team began tournament play Tuesday with a 60-47 win against Aquinas in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference quarterfinal. Third-seeded SHU (24-7) held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter and a 24-19 at the half. SHU pulled away in the third to take a 41-30 lead into...
ADRIAN, MI

