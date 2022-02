A woman was unaware that she was divorced for 12 years after her signature was forged on official documents, a judge has ruled.Rachpal and Kewal Randhawa were married at Slough registry office, Berkshire in 1978, when they were 19 and 16 respectively.They separated in 2009 and Mr Randhawa moved in with another woman, who he says he married in 2011. Ms Randhawa believed that she and her husband were just separated but that they were still married.The couple still attended family functions as husband and wife, and although Ms Randhawa heard rumours her husband had a child with another woman...

