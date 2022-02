LANDISVILLE, PA — The East Hempfield Township Police Department is asking the public’s help locating 24-year-old Jatima Newman who is accused of making a fake 9-1-1 call. Authorities state that on Thursday, January 6, 2022, Newman called 9-1-1 and reported that an 11-month-old child was locked in her vehicle which she was locked out of. Both Fire Department and Police responded. It was determined that there was not an 11-month-old in the vehicle and that Newman just did not want to wait for a locksmith.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 HOURS AGO