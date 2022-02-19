Linden holds off Cranford in UCT quarters - Boys basketball recap

Payne Tech’s Jordan Owens scored 16 points while Kayla Butler had 14 in their 46-41 victory over Brearley in Kenilworth. Leading by seven points going into the fourth quarter, Payne Tech (5-13) was able to hang on as Brearley outscored it 18-16. Bianca Sode filled up the stat sheet for Brearley (7-11) as she finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, eight blocks, and six steals.

KENILWORTH, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO