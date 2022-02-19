ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranford, NJ

Linden holds off Cranford in UCT quarters - Boys basketball recap

By Justin Morris
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Elijah Motley scored 10 points for fourth-seeded Linden as it bested 13th-seeded Cranford, 58-47 in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament at Dunn...

www.nj.com

