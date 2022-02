Intensive vetting, lobbying and even a bit of skullduggery are underway as President Joe Biden prepares to unveil his nomination for the upcoming vacancy on the US Supreme Court. Biden, a Democrat, has pledged to nominate the first Black woman to sit on the nation's highest court and to reveal his choice before the end of February. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked this week about the behind-the-scenes jockeying for the coveted slot on the nine-member bench. She noted that the 79-year-old Biden is no novice when it comes to placing justices on the Supreme Court.

