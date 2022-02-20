ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Boys basketball: Hutson scores 24 as Trenton holds off Neptune

By Andrew Borders
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Davontay Hutson had 24 points as Trenton was a 53-50 winner over Neptune on Saturday in Neptune. Neptune led 40-35 after three, but Trenton...

Related
NJ.com

Trenton pulls away late to make second Mercer County final in three seasons

Sam Gadie knew what he had to do coming off the bench for the Trenton High boys basketball team. That was going to be the difference between the sixth-seeded Tornadoes going to a second Mercer County Tournament Final in three editions (there was no tournament in 2021), or 10th-seeded Notre Dame pulling off a third-straight upset on the way to its first final since 2016.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Florence over Willingboro - Girls basketball recap

Gabby Loftin tallied 16 points with six assists and three steals while Madison Jobes posted 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Florence to a 45-17 win over Willingboro, in Willingboro. Yamilka Lazu-Delgado added on seven points and four rebounds for Florence (12-8). Willingboro fell to 3-17. The N.J. High...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Somerville stops South Plainfield

Senior Meghan Pedrani put up 28 points and eight rebounds to lead Somerville to a 48-37 win over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Junior Nicole Rinaldi nabbed 13 rebounds while freshman Charlotte Taylor had six steals for Somerville (14-10), which snapped a two-game skid with the win. Senior Brianna Harris...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Trenton, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over Bard - Boys basketball recap

Cody Cardillo scored 22 points while Max Cohn netted 21points in Metuchen’s 70-41 win over Bard in Metuchen. Metchen (10-12) led 20-9 after one quarter. Ariel Quinteros posted 13 points to lead Bard (11-6). Michael Dobbins added on 12 points and Olasubomi Eniola tallied 11 points. The N.J. High...
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

St. Dominic defeats Hoboken - Girls basketball recap

Alyssa Stridiron accounted for 21 points and five rebounds to lead St. Dominic past Hoboken 44-30 in Hoboken. St. Dominic (5-19) played strong defense early as it held Hoboken (4-14) to eight points in the first half and headed into the tunnel up by 18 points. Kalista D’Elia also finished with 12 points, five rebounds, and five steals.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra over Moorestown Friends - Boys basketball recap

Senior Chris McCarron tallied 31 points while junior Kwinten Ives finished with 25 points to help lead Palmyra to a 68-40 win over Moorestown Friends in Palmyra. McCarron went 12-for-15 from the foul line and Ives nabbed 13 rebounds for Palmyra (13-8). Junior Reed Wells chipped in with seven points.
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta defeats Morristown - Girls basketball recap

Brynn McCurry posted a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks as Sparta, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Morristown 50-35 in Sparta. Alexa Acker also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sparta, which improves to 18-3 on the season, held...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Haddonfield over Westampton Tech - Boys basketball recap

Tommy Mooney had a game-high 18 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds in Haddonfield’s 57-45 win over Westamptin Tech in Haddonfield. Matt Leming hit five 3-pointers and added 17 points to help Haddonfield improve to 17-8. Khamani Wade hit three triples for his nine points to...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Central Regional over Middletown North - Boys basketball recap

Justin Soranno contributed for Central Regional with 19 points, five rebounds and two assists in its 62-49 victory over Middletown North in Bayville. John Truhan netted 14 points to go with one dime and one steal while Miles Chevalier registered 11 points, five boards, five swipes and three assists for Central Regional (15-8).
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Gloucester - Boys basketball recap

Drew Harvey netted 24 points for Cinnaminson in its 65-61 victory against Gloucester in Gloucester City. Zion Ingram-Moore and Joel Blamon produced 17 and 11 points, respectively, for Cinnaminson (12-12). Liam Gorman posted a ridiculous career-high 44 points for Gloucester (16-9) to go with six rebounds, one assist, one steal...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown over Sterling - Girls basketball recap

Talia Battavio scored a game-high 17 points while Riley Fulmer put in 11 as Woodstown won at home, 44-37, over Sterling. Woodstown (18-5) led 26-23 at the half and pulled ahead again in the fourth quarter with a 10-6 run. Tori Wilsey sank three 3-pointers in her team-high 11 points...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Vineland over Pennsauken Tech - Boys basketball recap

Yamere Diggs produced 16 points, six assists, three steals and one rebound for Vineland in its 68-59 win against Pennsauken Tech in Vineland. Keeman Carter turned in 12 points, 10 rebounds, two dimes and two steals while Jabez DeJesus registered 11 points, three boards, two steals and one assist for Vineland (15-8). DJ Clark compiled 10 points, four rebounds and one assist in the victory.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Shawnee defeats Cherokee - Girls basketball recap

Avery Kessler led Shawnee with nine points in its 23-17 victory over Cherokee in Medford. Trailing by a basket at the end of the third quarter, Shawnee (22-3) was propelled by a big fourth as it outscored 10-5. Nia Scott also scored seven points and 10 rebounds. Katie Fricker led...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Washam provides spark that propels Overbrook to TCC Bracket A championship

Tyrone Washam knew he’d get a chance. What he did with it? Well, that was up to him. Primarily a JV player, the freshman came off the bench Tuesday night and gave Overbrook a spark when it needed one most. Standing a generous 5-foot-5, he was the smallest on the floor but came up with a couple huge plays in the biggest game of the year.
BASKETBALL
