Boys basketball: Hutson scores 24 as Trenton holds off Neptune

Sam Gadie knew what he had to do coming off the bench for the Trenton High boys basketball team. That was going to be the difference between the sixth-seeded Tornadoes going to a second Mercer County Tournament Final in three editions (there was no tournament in 2021), or 10th-seeded Notre Dame pulling off a third-straight upset on the way to its first final since 2016.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO