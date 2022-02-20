Boys basketball: Hutson scores 24 as Trenton holds off Neptune
Davontay Hutson had 24 points as Trenton was a 53-50 winner over Neptune on Saturday in Neptune. Neptune led 40-35 after three, but Trenton...www.nj.com
Davontay Hutson had 24 points as Trenton was a 53-50 winner over Neptune on Saturday in Neptune. Neptune led 40-35 after three, but Trenton...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0