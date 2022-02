WWE travels to Saudi Arabia multiple times a year now and has seen major success in putting on stadium events in the country. So what is next for WWE internationally?. As noted in the past, WWE has been working towards holding a pay-per-view event somewhere in the United Kingdom since last year. In an update from PWInsider, it looks as though the deal was carried through and WWE will be holding “a stadium show” in Great Britain in early September, likely the 3rd or 4th of the month.

