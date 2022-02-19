ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Investigate Reported Shooting At Waukegan Walmart

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police Saturday afternoon responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Waukegan Walmart.

However, when police arrived on scene around 1:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Fountain Square, they found no evidence of a shooting but no shooting victims, according to Interim Chief of Police Keith Zupec.

Soon after that, a crash was reported nearby. The passenger of an SUV involved in that crash appeared to be shot and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, Zupec said. The driver of that vehicle is in police custody, along with the vehicle.

Shortly someone in a sedan dropped off a second gunshot victim at a nearby hospital. That victim was stabilized, but the driver of the sedan is not in police custody.

Police said both gunshot victims are being described as men in their 20s.

The Waukegan Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating. Detectives believe the people in the SUV and the sedan were in a fight at the Walmart and started shooting before fleeing the scene.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the community.

