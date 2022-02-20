Ohio GOP endorses Gov. Mike DeWine for re-election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Republican Party has endorsed GOP incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine for re-election. The endorsement came at a party meeting Friday...wchstv.com
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Republican Party has endorsed GOP incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine for re-election. The endorsement came at a party meeting Friday...wchstv.com
umm... no way will that man get my vote twice...I've already seen 2 Republicans running against him that look great...bye now Rhino!!!
yeah I really don't think they should be endorsing anything let alone anyone before primaries..let the constituents choose. when/if dewine loses it then sets a tone with the other candidates within the same party...as if we don't have enough division now. and them endorsing him isn't going to change how people are voting..the way the party has been it could even have a negative effect for him ..
endorse him all you want i wont vote for him again
Comments / 47