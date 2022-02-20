ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Glynn County Police Dept. investigating after man dies from assault in Brunswick

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a man died from an assault at 1751 Townsend Street in Brunswick Villa on Friday, Feb. 18.

GCPD and Glynn County Fire Rescue first responded to the area around 9:34 p.m. to a medical call. They found the man with serious injuries from a fight. The other person involved in the fight had fled the scene.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries. On Saturday, GCPD learned the man had died.

GCPD Investigations Division and officers from the Operation Safe Glynn-Community Response Team also joined the investigation on Friday. They found the suspect, 34-year-old Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez, at his residence.

Based on the initial investigation, Hernandez-Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and later charged with felony murder after the victim had died.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call GCPD Investigations at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

