AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near south Abilene Street on Sunday morning. Police said around 6:01 a.m. the Aurora911 center received a report of a single-car crash in the 2600 block of south Abilene Street. According to a news release from APD, when police arrived at the scene they found a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck on its side in the middle of the RTD light rail tracks.

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO