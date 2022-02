In a horrifying turn of events, the FDA warned the public that Family Dollar shoppers may have been exposed to "potentially contaminated products" In six states after 1,110 rodents were found dead at a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas. According to reports, items purchased from Family Dollar stores purchased at Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee for the entirety of 2021 until now could have been compromised. The FDA had conducted a search of the facility after receiving tips for unsafe conditions, and they found "live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination."

