ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Bryant rallies, wins in 10 innings; ECU loses first home series since 2018

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5a74_0eJgTemh00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Derek Smith’s RBI double in the 10th frame scored John Tuccillo from second base giving Bryant a 5-4 extra inning series win over No. 12 East Carolina Saturday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.

With the win the Bulldogs improve to 2-0 , while the Pirates drop to 0-2 and suffer their first home series loss since 2018.

With the game knotted at three all heading into the 10th Matt Woods laced his third hit of the contest with a one-out double down the right field line. Damaury Rodriguez followed with a single to center where Woods moved to third and Rodriguez moved into scoring position on the throw. Tuccillo reached on a throwing error allowing Woods to cross home for a one-run lead, 4-3 before Smith’s shot to right-center scored the would-be game winning run.

Fans excited, optimistic as ECU baseball, softball host home openers

Alec Makarewicz first home run of the season, a solo blast to right field, pulled the Pirates within one in the bottom of the 10th but M.T. Morrissey closed the door getting a pair of strikeouts to end the game for his first save of the season.

Coleman Picard (1-0) picked up the win in relief tossing 2.1 scoreless frames where he issued one walk. Starter Jared Burrows allowed one run (earned) on three hits in his five innings where he struck out five. Austin Wainer (0.2 IP, 1 R) and Christian Allegretti (1.0 IP, 1 R) also pitched in relief for the Bulldogs.

Skylar Brooks (0-1) took the loss surrendering two unearned runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning. Jake Kuchmaner was solid in his start giving up one unearned run on four hits with a walk and eight punchouts in six complete frames. C.J. Mayhue surrendered two runs (both earned) on one hit with five strikeouts in three full innings, while Merritt Beeker made his collegiate debut retiring the lone batter he faced in the 10th getting Carmine Petosa to fly out to center.

Heading into the bottom of the ninth with the game square at three, Justin Wilcoxen sent a 1-0 offering from Picard over the right field wall for what should have been the game-winner, but officials had called time thus thwarting the Pirates from picking up their first win. Wilcoxen and Zach Agnos would fly out in the frame and Carter Cunningham was thrown out trying to swipe second to end the inning.

East Carolina struck first on an early RBI single by Makarewicz in the first inning taking a 1-0 lead. Agnos doubled to center and took third when Josh Moylan reached on an error by Stan Demartinis at second base. Makarewicz’ base hit to right field plated Agnos.

Bryant would tie the game at one in the top of the third stanza. Logan Allen singled to center with one away and took second on Wood’s base hit through the right side. After Rodriguez’ fielder’s choice put runners on the corners, a throwing error by Ryder Giles off the bat of Tuccillo pushed across Allen.

Bryson Worrell’s sac fly in the sixth inning broke the one-all tie for the Pirates giving them their second lead of the day. Moylan doubled to start the frame, tagged up from second on Makarewicz’ deep fly ball to right and scored on Worrell’s fly to center.

ECU added a run in the seventh extending its lead to 3-1 on an Agnos RBI single. Ben Newton reached on an error by Jackson Phinney on a third strike and took second on Cunningham’s sac bunt. Agnos laced a first pitch offering from Allegretti through the right side easily plating Newton.

But the Bulldogs added two runs in the eighth tying the contest at 3-3. Allen drew an opening frame walk and scored on Wood’s RBI triple to right center. Rodriguez followed with a walk and after two quick outs Woods darted home on a Mayhue Wild pitch.

Offensively the Pirates tallied seven hits getting two from Agnos and three from Makarewicz. For the Bulldogs, Woods led three players with multiple hits registering three in the contest to go along with two from Allen and Rodriguez.

The two teams will close out the weekend series Sunday, Feb. 20 with a 1 p.m. (EST) scheduled first pitch and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

ECU’s Bestany named AAC Rookie of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After an undefeated weekend, the East Carolina lacrosse team had a trio of players honored by the American Conference, including Leah Bestany being named the AAC Rookie of the Week. It is the first Rookie of the Week award for Bestany and the second in ECU program history. Hannah Rzempoluch was also […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Carroll, DeChellis record third-place finishes

Tournament: Wexford IntercollegiateLocation: Hilton Head, S.C.Course: Wexford Plantation (par-72, 6,913-yards)ECU Finish: t4th of 17 teams (296-287-288-871, 7-over par)Top ECU Individual: Stephen Carroll (73-71-70=214/2-under par and Tyler DeChellis (79-71-73=214/2-under par) HILTON HEAD, S.C. – Graduate student Stephen Carroll and freshman Tyler DeChellis both posted 2-under par scores of 214 at the Wexford Intercollegiate finishing tied for […]
GOLF
WNCT

Manek, Bacot power North Carolina past Louisville 70-63

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 17 points, Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for his 21st double-double, and North Carolina beat Louisville 70-63 on Monday night. North Carolina finished on a 6-0 run, holding Louisville scoreless for the final 2 minutes, 50 seconds. The Cardinals made just one of their […]
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Pesce’s OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Despite not being at their best, the weary Carolina Hurricanes were good enough to get another win. Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also […]
NHL
WNCT

Indoor triathlon coming to Cape Carteret this Saturday

CAPE CARTERET, NC (WNCT) – A unique event happening this Saturday will allow people to test their skills and have fun while doing it. The “GYM” Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness will host its third annual indoor triathlon named Crystal Coast Indoor Triathlon. It starts this Saturday, February 26, from 8 a.m. to noon at […]
CAPE CARTERET, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Woods
Person
Logan Allen
WNCT

US women soccer players settle suit for $24M

U.S. women soccer players reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay, a deal in which they are promised $24 million plus bonuses that match those of the men.
FIFA
WNCT

Junior League hosting Volunteer Expo 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lending a helping hand will benefit everyone, and the Junior League of Greenville is here to help if you need assistance finding a place to volunteer. Becky Rooks of The Junior League of Greenville spoke with WNCT’s Ryan Harper about what’s it’s like to be the event chair, what the expo […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NCWorks is hosting on-site interviews for PCAs and CNAs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Good help is hard to find. That’s where NCWorks steps in. East Carolina Home Care gives professional and personal home care for children, adults and elderly clients in Eastern North Carolina to those who prefer to remain in the home environment yet need special attention our home aides provide. Some positions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#East Carolina#Pirates
WNCT

Kinston florist still blooming after 70 years

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been making people smile with her flower shop business for over 70 years. She doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Jewell Rider started her business in 1951, taking over from her mother-in-law’s sister, who was no longer able to run the flower shop on her own. She […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS Erin Jenkins talks safety hazards with at-home COVID tests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS nightside reporter Erin Jenkins. In this edition, Erin explains the safety concerns medical professionals have about at-home COVID-19 tests. Poison Control warns that aspects of the tests could be hazardous to children and should be kept out […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt St Partners night donates 15% of sales to benefit NC Civil

GREENVILLE, NC(WNCT) — Last Friday night, Pitt St Brewing Company held its latest Pitt Street Partners event to help promote a local organization. People who attended enjoyed beers, tacos and much more. Their purchases allowed 15% of sales from 5-8 p.m. to be donated to NC Civil. 9OYS spoke with Jermaine McNair and Maryann Ricks […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Suspect in 2013 Kinston murder arrested in Greene County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect in the 2013 murder of a Kinston man was arrested Tuesday morning in Greene County, according to officials with the Kinston Police Department. A murder warrant was obtained in January for Carlos Fields, 32, for his role in the 2013 murder of James Franklin. Officials said Fields was taken […]
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WNCT

Construction worker dies after fall in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the City of Jacksonville said a subcontractor has fallen and died while working at the Jack Amyette Recreation Center construction site. Jacksonville police and emergency crews from Jacksonville Fire & EMS responded to a call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday after getting a call that one of the subcontractors […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wild horse on North Carolina Outer Banks euthanized

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — One of the wild horses on the North Carolina Outer Banks has been euthanized, according to the group that helps protect them. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said on its Facebook page on Sunday that its veterinarian euthanized the stallion, named Tyler, last Tuesday. According to the organization, the horse was […]
COROLLA, NC
WNCT

New breakfast and lunch restaurant opens in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – Micheal Ray Whitfield has always wanted to open his own restaurant and now his dreams have come true. Monday marked the business opening for Whitfield’s Michael Ray’s Kitchen. It opened at 1200 N. Greene St in Greenville. Whitfield spoke Monday about what his opening day started like, what dish is doing the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Anti-Semitism flyers found around a Ga. park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Jewish community is being targeted, this comes as anti-semitism continues across the nation. What is being called, hateful propaganda was publicized in a Columbus park. This comes less than a month after Jewish Texans were held hostage in a synagogue. This is a global issue. Anti-semitic flyers were placed […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WNCT

WNCT

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy