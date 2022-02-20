Bryant rallies, wins in 10 innings; ECU loses first home series since 2018

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Derek Smith’s RBI double in the 10th frame scored John Tuccillo from second base giving Bryant a 5-4 extra inning series win over No. 12 East Carolina Saturday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.

With the win the Bulldogs improve to 2-0 , while the Pirates drop to 0-2 and suffer their first home series loss since 2018.

With the game knotted at three all heading into the 10th Matt Woods laced his third hit of the contest with a one-out double down the right field line. Damaury Rodriguez followed with a single to center where Woods moved to third and Rodriguez moved into scoring position on the throw. Tuccillo reached on a throwing error allowing Woods to cross home for a one-run lead, 4-3 before Smith’s shot to right-center scored the would-be game winning run.

Alec Makarewicz first home run of the season, a solo blast to right field, pulled the Pirates within one in the bottom of the 10th but M.T. Morrissey closed the door getting a pair of strikeouts to end the game for his first save of the season.

Coleman Picard (1-0) picked up the win in relief tossing 2.1 scoreless frames where he issued one walk. Starter Jared Burrows allowed one run (earned) on three hits in his five innings where he struck out five. Austin Wainer (0.2 IP, 1 R) and Christian Allegretti (1.0 IP, 1 R) also pitched in relief for the Bulldogs.

Skylar Brooks (0-1) took the loss surrendering two unearned runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning. Jake Kuchmaner was solid in his start giving up one unearned run on four hits with a walk and eight punchouts in six complete frames. C.J. Mayhue surrendered two runs (both earned) on one hit with five strikeouts in three full innings, while Merritt Beeker made his collegiate debut retiring the lone batter he faced in the 10th getting Carmine Petosa to fly out to center.

Heading into the bottom of the ninth with the game square at three, Justin Wilcoxen sent a 1-0 offering from Picard over the right field wall for what should have been the game-winner, but officials had called time thus thwarting the Pirates from picking up their first win. Wilcoxen and Zach Agnos would fly out in the frame and Carter Cunningham was thrown out trying to swipe second to end the inning.

East Carolina struck first on an early RBI single by Makarewicz in the first inning taking a 1-0 lead. Agnos doubled to center and took third when Josh Moylan reached on an error by Stan Demartinis at second base. Makarewicz’ base hit to right field plated Agnos.

Bryant would tie the game at one in the top of the third stanza. Logan Allen singled to center with one away and took second on Wood’s base hit through the right side. After Rodriguez’ fielder’s choice put runners on the corners, a throwing error by Ryder Giles off the bat of Tuccillo pushed across Allen.

Bryson Worrell’s sac fly in the sixth inning broke the one-all tie for the Pirates giving them their second lead of the day. Moylan doubled to start the frame, tagged up from second on Makarewicz’ deep fly ball to right and scored on Worrell’s fly to center.

ECU added a run in the seventh extending its lead to 3-1 on an Agnos RBI single. Ben Newton reached on an error by Jackson Phinney on a third strike and took second on Cunningham’s sac bunt. Agnos laced a first pitch offering from Allegretti through the right side easily plating Newton.

But the Bulldogs added two runs in the eighth tying the contest at 3-3. Allen drew an opening frame walk and scored on Wood’s RBI triple to right center. Rodriguez followed with a walk and after two quick outs Woods darted home on a Mayhue Wild pitch.

Offensively the Pirates tallied seven hits getting two from Agnos and three from Makarewicz. For the Bulldogs, Woods led three players with multiple hits registering three in the contest to go along with two from Allen and Rodriguez.

The two teams will close out the weekend series Sunday, Feb. 20 with a 1 p.m. (EST) scheduled first pitch and will be streamed on ESPN+.

