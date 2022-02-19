ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trammell's late 3 gets Seattle past California Baptist 67-64

 3 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Darrion Trammell made a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining to give Seattle a 67-64 victory...

The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
Daily Athenaeum

Late run from TCU too much to overcome for WVU men’s hoops in crushing loss, 77-67

The WVU men’s basketball team dropped a must-win game on the road Monday night, falling to the Big 12 rival TCU Horned Frogs in devastating fashion by a score of 77-67. With the loss the Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) have dropped four straight and 10 of their last 11, as their hopes of participating in March Madness have become incredibly bleak.
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
The Spun

Longtime NFL Assistant Coach Is Retiring At 61

One of the most experienced assistant coaches in the NFL is calling it a career after nearly 40 years in football. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich is retiring. He’s held the role since head coach Sean McDermott was hired in 2017.
KHON2

‘This was much needed for me’, Lakers assistant, former ‘Bows standout Phil Handy uses All-Star break for return to Hawai’i and recharge for second half of NBA season

With the NBA’s All-Star Weekend now in the rear-view the second half of the season gets started this weekend where University of Hawaii alum Phil Handy will attempt to help push the right buttons as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Rainbow Warriors guard who helped lead UH into the NCAA […]
UPI News

Milwaukee Bucks to sign ex-Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign former Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter once he clears waivers. ESPN and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the agreement between Carter and the Bucks on Tuesday. The team has yet to confirm the deal. The Nets waived Carter after...
NewsTimes

Pittsburgh deputy AD Christian Spears named AD at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Pittsburgh deputy athletic director and chief operating officer Christian Spears was hired as athletic director at Marshall on Monday. Spears will guide Marshall's pending transition from Conference USA to the Sun Belt, joining Brad Smith, who came on board as the university's president in January.
Tribune-Review

Alle-Kiski Valley WPIAL basketball playoff capsules for Feb. 23, 2022

7-Burrell (14-8) at 2-Montour (18-4) Winner plays: Winner of 11-Freeport (13-9)/3-Belle Vernon (18-3) in semifinals on Saturday (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Burrell kicked off the WPIAL playoffs in successful fashion Friday with a 63-42 victory over No. 10 Elizabeth Forward. It was the Bucs first-ever home playoff game. Brandon Coury led the way with a game-best 22 points. Sophomore Macky Bennis added 14 points, and Travis Bitar pulled down 10 rebounds. The Bucs have won five of its past seven games, and the two losses (Freeport, Eden Christian) came by a combined five points … Montour received a bye into the quarterfinals. The Spartans finished tied for second place with Lincoln Park in Section 3 at 11-3 behind No. 1 Quaker Valley. Montour won its final six games of the regular season, That streak included a 65-48 victory over Belle Vernon at the Hoops For a Cure Classic at North Allegheny. Senior guard/forward Vason Stevenson led all scorers with 24 points, while senior guard Diaun Pinkett and sophomore guard Jake Wolfe added 17 and 11 points, respectively. Montour seeks its first WPIAL title since winning Class 3A in 2013.
