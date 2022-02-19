ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two teens stabbed and slashed during melee near Brooklyn high school

NEW YORK — Two teens were stabbed and slashed during a brawl near a Brooklyn high school, police said Saturday. The 16- and 17-year-old boys were walking toward E. 59th St....

KIMT

Two teens sentenced for double-stabbing in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two teens have been sentenced for a double-stabbing in North Iowa while a third is still facing trial. Dominic Lee Fogarty, 18 of Rowan, and Jaden Charles Edel, 19 of Belmond, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury for an incident on April 1, 2021, in Mason City where a juvenile male and an adult male were attacked in the area of 15th Street NE and N. Pennsylvania Avenue. Mason City police said one victim was stabbed in the back and the other was stabbed in the head.
WLBT

Mississippi teen who whipped out gun during high school fight faces felony charge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A 19-year-old is facing a felony charge after pulling out a gun during a fight outside New Hope High School. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins acknowledges that things could’ve gone from bad to so much worse when 19-year-old Perry Marrow allegedly reached for his weapon during an incident after a high school basketball game on February 7th.
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
BBC

Man guilty of murder bid after woman's head 'kicked like football'

A man who repeatedly kicked and stamped on a woman's face in a "frenzied and sustained" attack has been found guilty of attempted murder. Nottinghamshire Police said Andy Hurns forced his way into the victim's home in Retford on 24 November 2020. He struck her with his fists before kicking...
The Independent

Uber driver shoots pregnant woman and forces her to give birth prematurely

A pregnant woman gave birth to her “miracle” premature baby after allegedly being shot three times by her Uber driver.The 36-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach and once in the upper right thigh after getting into a dispute with the rideshare driver in College Park, Georgia, on Saturday night, police say. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where her first child was delivered at seven months.The unidentified woman and her child are in a stable condition in intensive care in hospital. Police are hunting for the Uber driver.Her father Kenneth Anderson told 11 Alive that he...
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Alleged Suicide May Have Been The Result Of Foul Play Based On New Evidence Found By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement is now saying it is a possibility the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may have been accidental or the result of foul play, according to new evidence discovered in their ongoing investigation. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Moseley's body was discovered...
Person
Slash
hotnewhiphop.com

YNW Melly: New Evidence Reportedly Proves He Shot & Killed His 2 Friends

Prosecutors are reportedly working hard to try and get Florida rapper YNW Melly (Jamell Demons) into the execution chair, presenting sixty-six new pages of DNA evidence that prove that he pulled the trigger and killed his two friends, YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams) and YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.) in October 2018.
The Independent

Woman murdered by violent partner after refusing police support

A woman has been murdered by the violent partner she did not let police safeguard her from despite attempts to protect her.During the trial, the jury listened to a number of domestic violence incidents Lee Kendall perpetrated against Michaela Hall, a 49-year-old mother-of-two. Only two of these led to convictions, as Ms Hall declined to issue statements.Kendall walked free from prison for attacking Hall at her property in Cornwall as well as his apartment in Plymouth. The pair were reunited with each other because Hall refused to request a restraining order which would have barred the 43-year-old from approaching her.Kendall,...
The Independent

Logan Mwangi: Five-year-old dumped in river ‘like fly-tipped rubbish’ with 56 injuries, murder trial told

A five-year-old boy was murdered by his mother, step-father and a teenager before his body was dumped in a river “like fly-tipped rubbish”, a court has heard.Logan Mwangi, described in court as a “cheerful” and “kind” child, suffered 56 “catastrophic” to his head, face, torso, arms and legs before his death last summer, a jury at Cardiff Crown Court was told.His body was found dressed in mismatched pyjamas in the River Ogmore, near his home village of Sarn, South Wales, on 31 July 2021.Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said the young boy’s injuries were from “blunt force trauma”, with experts saying...
WTOL 11

Teen arrested for assault at Rogers High School

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy is facing felonious assault charges after allegedly injuring a campus security officer who intervened when he was assaulting another student at Rogers High School Monday. The incident began shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning when police said the 15-year-old was assaulting another student....
WETM

Student stabbed, guard shot at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old student was stabbed multiple times and one security guard was shot Wednesday afternoon at McKinley High School, Buffalo police told News 4. During the afternoon, authorities initially reported that the male student was shot. A Buffalo police spokesperson now says the student was...
Houston Chronicle

Police: Boy stabbed during after-school fight at Katy park dies

One of the teens stabbed during an after-school fight at a Katy-area park has died, Harris County Sheriff's Office officials said. Marlon Robinson, 17, died Sunday at a hospital after being stabbed Feb. 14 during a fight at Beckendorff Park, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. He and a second boy were among those airlifted to a hospital after the melee.
MIX 107.9

Miss Alabama Dies After Car Accident

Miss Alabama 2021 Zoe Sozo Bethel has died eight days after head injuries sustained in a car accident. The 27-year-old was involved in an accident on February 10 and was taken to hospital. Zoe’s parents confirmed her death on her Instagram page saying that she passed away in Miami.  ‘Our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed […]

