ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bianca Belair’s Elimination Chamber Win Sets Up WrestleMania Return

By Justin Barrasso
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UI5sa_0eJgSd5100

Bianca Belair says she’s ”going all out to beat Becky Lynch” in her revenge match after losing in only 26 seconds last August at SummerSlam.

Courtesy WWE

Bianca Belair is going back to WrestleMania, this time to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship.

For a second straight year, Belair will be in a top spot at WWE’s signature show. She defeated Sasha Banks last year in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 37 , and now looks to add another iconic moment this year against Lynch. The match was made official at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber , where Bianca won the six-woman Elimination Chamber match, pinning Alexa Bliss for the victory.

“It’s going to be the two women’s main-event winners from WrestleMania history going one-on-one, so there is a lot of anticipation just thinking about it,” said Belair. “I’m going all out to beat Becky Lynch and become Raw women’s champion.”

Lynch helped headline WrestleMania 35 in a match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, and she is one of WWE’s most popular stars. She has not lost a pay-per-view singles match since 2019, and she also defeated Belair in only 26 seconds last August at SummerSlam .

“I plan on redeeming myself against Becky Lynch, and that’s a lot deeper than just because I lost a match to her at SummerSlam ,” said Belair. “That loss showed that life can change in the blink of an eye. Bad things happen, but setbacks don’t mean you should give up.

SummerSlam , the way it went down, that was very hard for me. Becky told me to get to the back of the line, and that’s what I did—and I cheered for everyone else while I worked my ass off to get back to the top. So bad things are going to happen, but that doesn’t mean you give up. You keep going, and I’m going to show that when this all comes full-circle against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania .”

Elimination Chamber was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and it is controversial every time WWE returns for a show there. Progress in Saudi Arabia for women is still not where it should be , but Belair was proud to have a chance to represent women in an impressive and influential manner.

“I’m honored to be one of the women in the matches at Elimination Chamber ,” said Belair, who was also part of WWE’s “Be A Star” event in Jeddah. “This is the most women we’ve ever had on a card in Saudi Arabia and the most matches we’ve had. My purpose is to go out there and be powerful and strong, representing women in that way. It’s very important for little girls to see that, but it’s just as important for little boys to see women as powerful, strong, and determined. That opportunity means a lot, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIufG_0eJgSd5100

Courtesy WWE

Here are the complete results from Elimination Chamber :

  • Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz on the pre-show
  • Universal champion Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg
  • Bianca Belair won the women’s Elimination Chamber match
  • Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville
  • Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match
  • Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch defeated Lita
  • Brock Lesnar won the men’s Elimination Chamber match to become the new WWE champion

For the second straight pay-per-view, Roman Reigns opened the card. Reigns defeated Goldberg, a match that was originally scheduled to main-event WrestleMania 36 in 2020. It lasted just six minutes, with Goldberg playing his greatest hits before Reigns choked him out with a guillotine submission. This was the final match on Goldberg’s current WWE contract, but it remains likely that the 55-year-old will remain in some capacity with WWE.

As the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania , this show helped lay the groundwork for the two-night event in April. That was visible in the main event as Brock Lesnar regained the WWE championship, setting up a champion vs. champion against Reigns to close out WrestleMania 38 .

Bobby Lashley, who entered the match as champ, was never pinned or submitted, but was instead removed from the match under a storyline concussion protocol after Seth Rollins hit a buckle bomb on Austin Theory into Lashley’s Elimination Chamber pod. That was the spot that removed Lashley from the match—and continues the Lesnar-Lashley program. But there are drawbacks to the decision; why introduce a concussion-based storyline? Especially considering his body took the brunt of the impact in the body, why not call it a rib fracture or ruptured spleen? Or WWE could have gone in a different direction, having Matt Riddle or someone else score an upset pin on Lashley. In terms of creative booking, this was far from WWE’s finest moment.

This match was loaded with talent—and it would have been believable to see Rollins, AJ Styles, or Riddle win. But instead, the creative decision was made to have Lesnar burst out of his pod and pin each one of his opponents.

The final two were Lesnar and Theory, so the finish was painfully obvious. Theory was given a few moments on offense before Lesnar dominated, winning the match with an F5 off the top of a pod. The Reigns-Lesnar matchup has been done numerous times already, but making it for both titles at WrestleMania does add a new element—as well as storyline incentive for Reigns.

Wearing her judo gi, Elimination Chamber also featured Ronda Rousey teaming with Naomi to defeat Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. Flair and Rousey are currently scheduled to main-event the opening night of WrestleMania 38 , though Lynch and Belair will undoubtedly make a run for that spot on the card. Lynch worked a phenomenal match against Lita, who hadn’t worked a singles match in a decade—and had her farewell match in 2006. It was evident that these two wanted a match together, and both took risks, especially with Lynch attempting a moonsault. This match also marked the end of Lita’s current WWE deal, but clearly there is a lot more she is capable of accomplishing in the ring.

In a match that included a frightening moment when Madcap Moss landed on his head, Drew McIntyre won a Falls Count Anywhere match. This included plenty of outside interference from Baron Corbin, which was beneficial since it gave extra time to check on Moss, who somehow finished the match. The Usos-Viking Raiders tag bout never happened, extending their storyline, as Jimmy and Jey Uso attack Erik and Ivar before they entered the ring.

Elimination Chamber was built around Lesnar winning the WWE title, but Belair once again stole the show in a match that was overflowing with talent, featuring Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Nikki A.S.H.

“We all came out better in the end than we started at the beginning,” said Belair. “I came out [of my Elimination Chamber pod] last, so it was great to watch that group of women go to work.

“Liv surprises me every time she enters the ring. She’s tenacious and always adding something new. Watching Nikki climb up the chamber was amazing, and I love watching Rhea wrestle. She’s just so dominating. Doudrop is someone else who is incredibly strong, so to share the ring and mix it up with all of them was amazing. I was so grateful to end the match with Alexa, who has been away but you know she’s always bringing it when she’s in the ring.”

Delivering the match of the night is becoming a regular occurrence for Belair, who made sure to share the credit with her peers.

“We’re showing why the women should be on top,” said Belair. “I came out the winner, but every single girl in that match showed up and showed out.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com . Follow him on Twitter @ JustinBarrasso .

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Jey Uso
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
Rey Mysterio
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away

We have some sad news to report this morning as Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicky Askew, has passed away at the age of 101. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in The Woodlands, TX, just outside of Houston. From her obituary:. Vicki was born on July 11,...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Elimination Chamber#Combat#Summerslam
MiddleEasy

Johnny Walker Sends Message After Brutal KO Loss To Jamahal Hill

Johnny Walker wasted no time in getting back to his fans after a devastating defeat. The UFC Light Heavyweight contender would suffer a seriously bad knockout loss to Jamahal Hill in his second main event appearance. He’d be sent back with an explosive punch from Hill in round 1. The unconscious fighter would fall backwards, where Hill landed more shots on him on the canvas.
UFC
PWMania

What WWE Was Said To Be ‘Seriously Considering’ Prior To Ronda Rousey’s Return

Ronda Rousey is currently scheduled to challenge Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown women’s title at WWE Wrestlemania 38. According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com, WWE initially had a different idea for the women’s main event:. “I have been told that in Novmeber/early December, a four-way match between WWE’s...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
SPORTbible

We May Have Just Witnessed Goldberg's Final Match in WWE

The long and storied career of former WCW Heavyweight Champion Goldberg could be over. Goldberg, currently signed to the WWE, competed in the last match of his current contract at Sunday's (AEDT) Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabi against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two were originally set...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Claims Triple H Hated Former Champion

Triple H is one of the most powerful people in all of wrestling and throughout the course of his career he’s feuded with some interesting names. Back in 2006 fans saw DX clash with the Spirit Squad during their feud with the McMahons, but it seems that there was at least one Spirit Squad that Triple H wasn’t fond of.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Universal Champion Retiring?

We’re currently on the road to WrestleMania 38, and there’s no telling who might return during WrestleMania season. A few weeks ago Goldberg returned to confront Roman Reigns and on Saturday fans saw Roman defend his Universal Title against Goldberg at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately for...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reveals He Nearly Went Bankrupt During First WWE Run

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar revealed he almost went bankrupt, and shared how he still gets butterflies on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show. For someone like Brock Lesnar who makes an absorbent amount of money, you’d never know the reality of his almost bankrupt financial past. “I...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reveals New Ring Name

WWE has been releasing talents in waves over the last few years and in 2021 former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison was one of the more surprising names to be released. John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019, and he was even involved in a high profile WrestleMania match with Bad Bunny last year, but the company let him go back in November.
WWE
Wrestling World

Wardlow speaks about Cody Rhodes

This week on the "Battleground" podcast, Wardlow commented on Cody Rhodes’ departure from AEW. The biggest story of the year for AEW has been the news that Cody Rhodes has agreed to part ways with the company he helped found. Now it is being reported that the American Nightmare...
WWE
FanSided

WWE ‘seriously considered’ other WrestleMania 38 plans for Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair

WWE reportedly ‘seriously considered’ other WrestleMania 38 plans involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. WrestleMania 38 is the next premium live event for WWE after the conclusion of the Elimination Chamber event. Two major Women’s Championship matches are officially set, as Becky Lynch defends her Raw title against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair looks to retain her SmackDown title against Ronda Rousey. But, WWE reportedly had different plans at WrestleMania for Lynch and Flair.
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

51K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy