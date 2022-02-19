ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ted Cruz Deletes Retweet on Ottawa Protestor Supposedly Trampled to Death

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The senator shared the tweet from a Fox News network contributor who later apologized for reporting the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 381

W Smi
3d ago

Sorry Teddy, these are not peaceful protesters! Same group, right wingers as the capital attack! wrong side again Teddy! common man, time for another Cancun vacation!

Reply(19)
274
Eric
3d ago

Ted Cruz is a gaslighter. He’s lost all respectability. His flip flops has shown he has no character and no morals. He will say and follow whatever helps his political career.

Reply(37)
212
magaloo
3d ago

Wouldn't it be refreshing if he were more concerned about goods not able to make it across the border than upheaval. Not too many Republicans really care about solving issues

Reply(10)
192
Related
The Independent

AOC mocks Ted Cruz with dancing video

US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued her ongoing feud with Ted Cruz by dancing in a video captioned: “Ted Cruz could never.” The Democrat congresswoman shared the clip to her social media accounts on Sunday after she appeared at a Texas campaign event for progressive candidates Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros. Ms Ocasio-Cortex was seen in the video dancing to cumbia-style music along with Texas Democrat campaigners and supporters. The footage, which has had millions of views, was captioned “Ted Cruz could never”. The two members of Congress have been in a long-running feud after Ms Ocasio-Cortez accused him of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Canadian mayor shuts down Ted Cruz as he encourages truckers to starve country

Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart and US senator Ted Cruz are embroiled in a verbal showdown on Twitter about the massive “freedom convoy” of Canadian truckers protesting against vaccine mandates.Mr Cruz weighed in on Canadian affairs after Mr Stewart, Vancouver mayor, released a statement on 5 February, urging protesters to “go home” to make their point ahead of truckers' planned protests in the city.“As the Mayor of a city with an over 95 per cent vaccination rate, my message to the convoy is this: Vancouver doesn’t want you here. Make your point and then go home,” the statement by Mr Stewart...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republican Lawmaker Tells Protesting Canadian Truckers to Come to America After Trudeau Cracks Down

One day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to break up anti-vax protests shutting down Canadian cities and border crossings, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a Republican, attempted to recruit Canadian truckers to the U.S. “Quick note to Canadian truckers being fired and now targeted as ‘terrorists’ by your woke government: The USA has a trucker shortage AND a work visa program,” he wrote in a Tuesday tweet that included a link to the H-2B visa information page on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website.
IMMIGRATION
Denton Record-Chronicle

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is peddling baseless conspiracy theory that FBI incited Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz has been peddling a conspiracy theory for weeks suggesting that the FBI incited the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In this scenario, the nation’s prime law enforcement agency prodded supporters of defeated president Donald Trump to ignore police lines, assault officers, smash through doors, turn flagpoles into spears, invade the Senate chamber and threaten the vice president and House speaker.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Sara Carter
Person
Chris Barber
KWTX

Mexico to Ted Cruz: At least our candidates accept defeat

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Sen. Ted Cruz has accused Mexico of “undermining the rule of law,” and Mexico’s government shot back on Friday, saying at least candidates in Mexico concede defeat when they lose elections. The exchange came after the Republican from Texas claimed earlier this...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Ottawa Protestor#Republican#Fox News#Canadian
Country
France
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Netherlands
TIME

Rand Paul Almost Killed a Senate Rebuke of Russia. Here’s Why That Matters

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. For months, senior Senators had traded proposals back and forth, mostly in private and with a quiet assumption that they could agree on a unified response should Russia invade Ukraine. After all, American solidarity with the West had pulled the world through the post-World War II era and kept a relative peace in the years since the former Soviet days. The ghosts of Ike , JFK and even Ronnie weren’t that far gone.
FOREIGN POLICY
MSNBC

Why the controversy surrounding Trump’s D.C. hotel just got worse

The Trump International Hotel, which sits just a few blocks east of the White House, has been controversial in recent years for a variety of reasons. For one thing, there were legal questions surrounding a sitting president effectively serving as his own landlord, in light of the fact that the Trump Organization’s lease was, as a practical matter, with the Trump administration.
POTUS
