Ted Cruz Deletes Retweet on Ottawa Protestor Supposedly Trampled to Death

For months, senior Senators had traded proposals back and forth, mostly in private and with a quiet assumption that they could agree on a unified response should Russia invade Ukraine. After all, American solidarity with the West had pulled the world through the post-World War II era and kept a relative peace in the years since the former Soviet days. The ghosts of Ike , JFK and even Ronnie weren't that far gone.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 4 DAYS AGO