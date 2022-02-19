ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunday Forecast: The weather turns active for the week ahead

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ixy4_0eJgSVy500

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloud cover with lows in the mid-to-upper-30s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low relative humidity and breezy conditions will lead to a slightly elevated fire weather concern, mainly north of I-20. Highs in the upper-60s. Wind: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of passing showers. Low: 57. High: 76. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: A 40% chance of showers and storms, mainly in northern portions of our area. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out. Low: 66.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of showers and storms. High: 77. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of rain. A mix of rain and sleet is possible in far northwestern portions of our area. Low: 40. High: 44.

THURSDAY: A 40% chance of rain. A wintry mix is possible in far northwestern portions of our area. Low: 38. High: 46. Wind: N 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 30. High: 48. Wind: N 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 34. High: 51.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

71-year-old dies after truck hits him in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 71-year-old Marshall man was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car, according to local police. The statement read that around 6:30 p.m. a driver called 911 to tell them he had just hit a pedestrian. The man was driving westbound on West Grand Avenue near the intersection with […]
MARSHALL, TX
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
KSLA

Threat for severe weather returns Thursday

(KSLA) - Some rain may return Wednesday, but it’s still Thursday when the stronger storms are expected. Some storms may be severe bringing damaging winds, hail, and maybe an isolated tornado. Overnight will be cloudy. A couple showers will be possible first thing by sunrise. Mostly for east Texas...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters watching out for a big storm next week

A major shift in the weather pattern for the eastern United States will bring above-normal temperatures next week, as heat eases in the West along with some much-needed moisture. However, the pattern transition won’t come without consequences. A big storm will take shape in the nation’s midsection along the stark temperature contrast. Some places could get snow while others could face an outbreak of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Soaking rain for the week ahead

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Presidents Day forecast: Another round of wintry weather is here

Another round of winter weather is on the way Monday for portions of the central U.S. Already for northern tier states, temperatures are 20 to 30 degrees below average. Winter weather advisories have been issued from Montana across the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes region as a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will come in two waves over the next few days.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weather Whiplash Next 36 Hours

The weather will be cramming in a couple of seasons into the next 36 hours in central Indiana. Today, we're on the warm side of this approaching winter storm and a balmy southwest wind delivers high temps near/above 60°. The trade-off, however, will be gusts over 45 mph at times into the evening with a Wind Advisory in effect for all of central Indiana.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Winter Storm Brings Ice Tonight, Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH 7 PM THURSDAY FOR ICE, WIND, AND SNOW***. This morning will be a more impactful morning for travel than tomorrow. The wintry mix that has passed through the area overnight will lead to slick spots with some icing while temperatures fall below freezing. Later this morning snow develops and this is when areas to the south are favored to see the most, reaching a few inches. This will end through the afternoon as the system moves east, and mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Along with the precipitation will be the strong winds. These winds will gust closer to 30-35 mph this morning and into the afternoon. During the evening commute, spots that saw the snow could have blowing and drifting snow. The temperatures will fall to the 20s and wind chills will be in the single digits by late morning. Friday will have single digit temperatures while highs return to the low 30s by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday with a jump to near 50 Sunday. The next system we’re tracking with rain/snow will be later Monday into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy