Sunday Forecast: The weather turns active for the week ahead

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloud cover with lows in the mid-to-upper-30s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low relative humidity and breezy conditions will lead to a slightly elevated fire weather concern, mainly north of I-20. Highs in the upper-60s. Wind: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of passing showers. Low: 57. High: 76. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: A 40% chance of showers and storms, mainly in northern portions of our area. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out. Low: 66.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of showers and storms. High: 77. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of rain. A mix of rain and sleet is possible in far northwestern portions of our area. Low: 40. High: 44.

THURSDAY: A 40% chance of rain. A wintry mix is possible in far northwestern portions of our area. Low: 38. High: 46. Wind: N 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 30. High: 48. Wind: N 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 34. High: 51.

