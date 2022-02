A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Celta Vigo hosts Levante with the visitors boosted by a stunning 1-0 win at defending champion Atlético Madrid in the previous round for only its second victory in the Spanish league this season. The result still left Levante in a tough fight to avoid relegation as it remained last and 10 points from safety. Celta sits midtable after losing only one of its last eight league matches — 1-0 at Real Sociedad last month. The team coached by Eduardo Coudet has won three straight at home, with its last loss at Balaídos Stadium coming against Valencia in early December. Celta has kept a clean sheet in three of its last four matches, and in 10 of its 24 league games this season.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO